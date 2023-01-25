Weston McKennie is the latest American player to be linked with a move to Leeds United as the Whites weigh up a move for another midfielder.

Leeds have long been linked with Angers' Azzedine Ounahi, who sporting director Victor Orta admitted the club had monitored for two years before his starring role for surprise semi-finalists Morocco at the World Cup.

But McKennie, who caught the eye for his football as well as his colourful hair playing for the USA, has emerged as an alternative, although Leeds are not the only club interested.

Arsenal, Fulham, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with the 24-year-old, who plays for crisis-ridden Juventus.

What could help Leeds' case is the fact Leeds already have Tyler Adams, with whom McKennie struck up a good midfield partnership in Qatar and compatriot Brenden Aaronson. Coach Jesse Marsch is also American and the club have had a habit of signing players he is familiar with in his two transfer windows at Elland Road.

Leeds started the season playing a 4-2-3-1 formation but have more often used a 4-3-3 since the World Cup.

McKennie is a more attack-minded midfielder than ball-winner Adams and deep-lying playmaker Marc Roca, another summer signing.

McKennie, who has two-and-a-half years left on his Juve contract is valued at around £17.5million, according to reports in Italy.

WORLD CUP STAR: Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie (right) with national team captain Tyler Adams in Qatar

Juventus have this month been deducted 15 points for accounting irregularities. They are appealing, but even a reduced sentence could seriously impair their chances of qualifying for the Champions League, with a knock-on effect on income for one of the clubs which is still leading the European Super League project to swell its coffers.

Even McKennie's dad, John, has piled into the debate after a fan on Twitter questioned if the midfielder had the technical ability to play for Mikel Arteta's title-chasing side.