Leeds United transfer news: Whites land their Crysencio Summerville replacement
The former Belgian Under-21 international has signed a four-year contract after joining from Almeira for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £10m.
Farke has made it clear since losing Summerville, last season's Championship player of the year, when West Ham United triggered his £25m release clause earlier this month that he would not be able to sign a like-for-like replacement.
Summerville scored 19 league goals for Leeds as they finished third in last season's Championship, Ramazzani only three for Almeira, who were one from bottom of La Liga. He is up and running for this season, though, having netted at Racing Santander on Sunday in the Segunda Division.
The 23-year-old is more noted for his assists, making three goals in a 3-3 draw with relegation rivals Granada last season. He was also sent off twice last season.
The right footer can play on either wing or at centre-forward, but was mainly used on the left last season.
Ramazzani moved to London as a 12-year-old and had spells in Chelsea and Fulham’s academies but started his professional career at Manchester United. He played just six minutes for them, in Kazakhstan as a Europa League substitute against Astana.
He also made a goalscoring appearance at Rotherham United in the 2019-20 Football League Trophy but moved to Almeira at the end of that season.
