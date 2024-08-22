Leeds United transfer news: Whites land their Crysencio Summerville replacement

Leeds United have found their replacement for Crysencio Summerville in the shape of Largie Ramazani, who completed his move to Elland Road on Thursday.

The former Belgian Under-21 international has signed a four-year contract after joining from Almeira for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £10m.

Farke has made it clear since losing Summerville, last season's Championship player of the year, when West Ham United triggered his £25m release clause earlier this month that he would not be able to sign a like-for-like replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summerville scored 19 league goals for Leeds as they finished third in last season's Championship, Ramazzani only three for Almeira, who were one from bottom of La Liga. He is up and running for this season, though, having netted at Racing Santander on Sunday in the Segunda Division.

The 23-year-old is more noted for his assists, making three goals in a 3-3 draw with relegation rivals Granada last season. He was also sent off twice last season.

The right footer can play on either wing or at centre-forward, but was mainly used on the left last season.

Ramazzani moved to London as a 12-year-old and had spells in Chelsea and Fulham’s academies but started his professional career at Manchester United. He played just six minutes for them, in Kazakhstan as a Europa League substitute against Astana.