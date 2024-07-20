Leeds United transfer news: Whites make key signing and damage promotion rivals Sheffield United in process
The Whites have signed Jayden Bogle from the Bramall Lane club for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old has signed a four-year contract and will fly out to Leeds' pre-season training camp in Germany.
Blades manager Chris Wilder had hoped to make Bogle, who joined from Derby County in 2020, one of the leaders he rebuilt around after last summer's relegation.
His contract had been due to expire last month but the South Yorkshire club activated an option in it to extend the arrangement by 12 months.
Leeds needed a right-back after selling Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur for £40m in June. Conor Roberts returned to Burnley at the end of his loan, Luke Ayling joined Middlesbrough permanently in the summer and Rasmus Kristensen joined Eintracht Frankfurt, who also made Robin Koch's loan permanent.
Bogle's is Leeds' fourth signing of the summer after Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns and loanee Joe Rothwelll.
Ironically, his short-term replacement could be a player signed from Leeds this summer, in the shape of Jamie Shacketon, a midfielder who can also play at full-back. If a proposed takeover by an American consortium is concluded in time, the Blades could look for a more specialist right-back before the August 30 transfer deadline.
