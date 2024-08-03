Leeds United transfer news: Whites set to turn to Turkey with winger close to departure

Leeds United could turn to former Liverpool winger Ryan Kent with Crysencio Summerville on the verge of completing a move to West Ham United.

Summerville's Leeds future has been in doubt from the moment the Whites failed to win promotion to the Premier League in May. Summerville was happy to stay on after United’s 2023 relegation but having been named Championship Player of the Season for 2023-24, it was always likely he would want to test himself in the top flight again.

The good news for Leeds is matters appear to be coming to a head early in August, allowing them to plan how best to spend the money. They are expected to receive an initial £25m for the Dutch winger, with a further £5m in add-ons.

Leeds have Daniel James and Willy Gnonto in the wide positions but with the Italian's future in doubt, they need cover in the wide areas having sent Jaidon Anthony back to Bournemouth following an uninspiring loan.

Reports in Turkey suggest Leeds have begun negotiations to sign Kent from Fenerbahce.

The 27-year-old Liverpool product only joined from Rangers last summer, but is not thought to be in the plans of new coach Jose Mourinho.

Kent knows the Championship, having been loaned to Barnsley and others in his time at Liverpool. He made 47 appearances for the Reds in 2016-17. His time at Oakwell came either side of loans with Coventry City and Bristol City. He was also loaned to Freiburg before moving to Scotland.

Besiktas have also been linked with Kent, but Leeds will be hoping the attraction of returning to English football helps their cause.

Signed from Feyenoord in April 2021, Summervile was a big player for Leeds, using the step down to the Championship to blossom. He scored 21 goals in all competitions but disappointed in the play-off final against Southampton, tellingly substituted as his side searched for an equaliser.

Meanwhile, West Browmich Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby could be suspended for Leeds' first away game of the new Championship season after he was charged with violent conduct for his red card in a pre-season friendly against Real Mallorca.

Molumby rutted heads then punched Samu Costa in the game, and is now facing a suspension at the start of the season.