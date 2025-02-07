Leeds United transfer news: Whites sign teenage goalkeeper linked with Manchester United
The with Australian under-17 and under-20 international with dual British citizenship has signed a two-and-a-half year professional contract after joining from Perth Glory.
Cook had trials at Sunderland in the summer, and has previously been linked with Manchester United amongst others. But after spending time at Thorp Arch before Christmas, he has linked up with Leeds, and will go into their academy squad, where he will compete with Harry Christy and Rory Mahady.
Cook, who turned 18 at the end of January did not play senior football for Perth, but was on the bench for them in A League football.