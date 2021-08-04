Leeds United transfer news: Whites tipped to challenge Leicester for £15m rapid winger, West Ham battle for Ligue 1 ace

The Whites have enjoyed an encouraging pre-season so far, with new signing Junior Firpo looking particularly impressive during a recent run of friendly matches.

Meanwhile, new goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson has been discussing his future at the club, and said: “I know a couple of them (ex-Leeds players from Norway) and Leeds has a huge fan base in Norway.

“It is fun for them and for me to finally be here. It’s a big step from Valerenga where I was before. But I feel like it is the right step and I can develop here and one day maybe play in the Premier League for Leeds.

“The coaching staff here are brilliant with the goalkeeping coach and Marcelo (Bielsa) and everyone. I think I can develop a lot here over the years. Hopefully I will progress with Illan and Marcos (Abad) and the coaches here and hopefully I will play here one day.”

He continued: “Of course my aim is to push him as hard as I can and to make him play his best all the time. For me it’s to develop and maybe one day get the chance to play. I haven’t seen so much of it here at Elland Road.

“I have never been here before but I have heard that the atmosphere here is crazy when it’s full so I am really excited. I’ve watched a bit of them play. It’s fun football. They like to play and it’s going to be fun. It’s a different style of play but I am ready for it.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…

1. Grealish set to sign for City Manchester City are closing in on a move for Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish, which could see his club bring in around £100m. The talented playmaker has been with his boyhood club for his entire career to date. (talkSPORT) Photo: ANDY RAIN Buy photo

2. Brighton close in on Cucurella Reports from Spain suggest that Brighton are ready to activate the £15m release clause of Getafe midfielder Marc Cucurella, as they look to get a deal over the line as soon as possible. He made his debut for Spain's senior side back in June. (Sport Witness) Photo: JOE KLAMAR Buy photo

3. Villains bag Bailey Aston Villa have completed the signing of Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen, who arrived at the club for a £30m fee. The Jamaica international has previously been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea. (Club website) Photo: Alex Grimm Buy photo

4. Race for McNeil hots up Aston Villa could be set to join Everton in the race to sign Burnley star Dwight McNeil, as Jack Grealish edges closer to joining Manchester City. McNeil is likely to command a significant transfer fee, after another impressive Premier League campaign last season. (Liverpool Echo) Photo: George Wood Buy photo