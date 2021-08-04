Leeds United transfer news: Whites tipped to challenge Leicester for £15m rapid winger, West Ham battle for Ligue 1 ace
Leeds United are just ten days away from kicking off their new season, with a tough test against Manchester United awaiting them on the opening day of the campaign.
The Whites have enjoyed an encouraging pre-season so far, with new signing Junior Firpo looking particularly impressive during a recent run of friendly matches.
Meanwhile, new goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson has been discussing his future at the club, and said: “I know a couple of them (ex-Leeds players from Norway) and Leeds has a huge fan base in Norway.
“It is fun for them and for me to finally be here. It’s a big step from Valerenga where I was before. But I feel like it is the right step and I can develop here and one day maybe play in the Premier League for Leeds.
“The coaching staff here are brilliant with the goalkeeping coach and Marcelo (Bielsa) and everyone. I think I can develop a lot here over the years. Hopefully I will progress with Illan and Marcos (Abad) and the coaches here and hopefully I will play here one day.”
He continued: “Of course my aim is to push him as hard as I can and to make him play his best all the time. For me it’s to develop and maybe one day get the chance to play. I haven’t seen so much of it here at Elland Road.
“I have never been here before but I have heard that the atmosphere here is crazy when it’s full so I am really excited. I’ve watched a bit of them play. It’s fun football. They like to play and it’s going to be fun. It’s a different style of play but I am ready for it.”
We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…