Leeds United transfer news: Whites to beat West Ham United and Wolves to £12m-rated player, Manchester City 'submit bid' for star Leeds man, Raphinha 'rejects' Premier League switch

The midfielder was one of just four senior players released by the Whites at the end of the season, as Jesse Marsch looks to add to his squad ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Leeds continue to be strongly linked with Marc Roca of Bayern Munich, amid interest from clubs across Europe.

Below are the latest transfer rumours involving Leeds, with plenty of time left to get any deals over the line.

Leeds United rumours

Leeds are close to finalising a deal for Bayern midfielder Marc Roca for a fee in the region of £12m. The Whites are set to beat West Ham and Wolves to his signing, as well as securing the deal ahead of clubs from La Liga and Bundesliga (Marca - MORE, 90min - MORE).

Whites winger and Brazil international Raphinha is said to have rejected a move to Arsenal. The winger has been heavily linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer after another impressive season, with Barcelona reportedly keen on his signature (Sport - MORE).

LINKED: Marc Roca is a reported target of Leeds United. Picture: Getty Images.

Manchester City have submitted a bid for Leeds and England player Kalvin Phillips, it has been reported. Pep Guardiola's side are likely to be in the market for a central midfielder after Fernandinho left the club at the end of last season. (Football Insider - MORE).

Premier League rumours

Approaches have been made by four parties to purchase Everton from Farhad Moshiri, who owns a 94 per cent stake in the Merseyside club (Mirror - MORE).

Manchester United are interested in signing Inter Milan and Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries (Mail Online - MORE).

Newcastle United are closing in on their second summer signing with Reims forward Hugo Ekitike, who scored 11 in 26 games last season, nearing an agreement with the club (The Telegraph - MORE).

West Ham are close to finalising a deal for Rennes central defender Nayef Aguerd, who played 31 games in Ligue 1 last season (90min - MORE).

Aston Villa are interested in bringing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin to Villa Park, with the player's Anfield career looking all but over (Football Insider - MORE).