Leeds United transfer news: Youngster heads to Scotland on permanent deal

Leeds United defender Jeremiah Mullen has completed a permanent move to Dunfermline Athletic.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old will link up with Owen Hampson, who has joined on loan from Sheffield United, and Ephraim Yeboah, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Doncaster Rovers.

Scotland under-21 international Mullen came through Liverpool's academy but moved to Leeds' as a 16-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made three appearances for Leeds' under-21s in the Football League Trophy, but never played for the first team.

HEADING NORTH: Jeremiah Mullen on Scotland under-21 duty (Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

He does, however, have senior experience, playing four times on loan at then-Scottish Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2024.