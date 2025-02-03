Leeds United transfer news: Youngster heads to Scotland on permanent deal

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 21:30 BST
Leeds United defender Jeremiah Mullen has completed a permanent move to Dunfermline Athletic.

The 20-year-old will link up with Owen Hampson, who has joined on loan from Sheffield United, and Ephraim Yeboah, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Doncaster Rovers.

Scotland under-21 international Mullen came through Liverpool's academy but moved to Leeds' as a 16-year-old.

He made three appearances for Leeds' under-21s in the Football League Trophy, but never played for the first team.

HEADING NORTH: Jeremiah Mullen on Scotland under-21 duty (Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

He does, however, have senior experience, playing four times on loan at then-Scottish Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2024.

Dunfermline are one point above the relegation play-off place in the Championship.

