Leeds United transfer news: Youngster heads to Scotland on permanent deal
The 20-year-old will link up with Owen Hampson, who has joined on loan from Sheffield United, and Ephraim Yeboah, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Doncaster Rovers.
Scotland under-21 international Mullen came through Liverpool's academy but moved to Leeds' as a 16-year-old.
He made three appearances for Leeds' under-21s in the Football League Trophy, but never played for the first team.
He does, however, have senior experience, playing four times on loan at then-Scottish Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2024.
Dunfermline are one point above the relegation play-off place in the Championship.