Leeds starlet Archie Gray is reportedly catching the eye of Manchester City.

According to the Athletic, the 16-year-old is being monitored by City, although he is yet to make his senior debut for Jesse Marsch’s side, having been on the bench for the Premier League opener against Wolves.

Attacking midfielder Gray was set to be in Leeds’ squad for their 3-1 win over Barnsley in the Carabao Cup last Wednesday had he not picked up a virus that saw Marsch opt to not risk him.

Monitored: Leeds United's Archie Gray (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Meanwhile, Leeds United now face competition from a Premier League rival for FC Zurich striker Wilfried Gnonto.

Bournemouth are now ready to make a move for the 18-year-old who scored 10 goals and made five goals in 36 appearances across all competitions for the Swiss side last season.

Leeds are understood to have agreed personal terms with the Italian and are in talks with the Swiss club over a fee for the youngster.