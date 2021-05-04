Leeds United transfer rumours: Everton battle Whites for £35m-rated star, ex-Huddersfield starlet in high demand
Leeds United's impressive run of results came to an abrupt halt last weekend, when Brighton & Hove Albion defeated them 2-0 at the Amex Stadium, despite the Whites dominating possession for much of the encounter.
The result, which all but secured the Seagulls' place in the top tier for another season, saw Leeds slip out of the top half of the table, but they should stand a good chance of moving back up there with a relatively comfortable final four fixtures on the horizon including fixtures against the likes of Burnley and West Brom.
Speaking after the weekend action, ex-Arsenal star Lee Dixon discussed how important having fans in the stadium will be for Leeds next season, and claimed: “Hopefully fans are going to be back at Elland Road - the loudest ground I have ever played at.
“Home and away, abroad, ask me, loudest ground? Elland Road, the acoustics there are frightening, you can't hear yourself speak. You can't hear your partner talking to you. Mind you, sometimes with Martin Keown in my ear, I was quite pleased with that.”
Meanwhile, it was another weekend of dramatic action in the Championship, with Yorkshire sides Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday taking their relegation battle down to the final day of the season, Huddersfield Town finally securing their safety, and play-off contenders Barnsley suffering defeat to Preston North End.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to the weekend's action continues: