Leeds United transfer rumours: Everton battle Whites for £35m-rated star, ex-Huddersfield starlet in high demand

The result, which all but secured the Seagulls' place in the top tier for another season, saw Leeds slip out of the top half of the table, but they should stand a good chance of moving back up there with a relatively comfortable final four fixtures on the horizon including fixtures against the likes of Burnley and West Brom.

Speaking after the weekend action, ex-Arsenal star Lee Dixon discussed how important having fans in the stadium will be for Leeds next season, and claimed: “Hopefully fans are going to be back at Elland Road - the loudest ground I have ever played at.

“Home and away, abroad, ask me, loudest ground? Elland Road, the acoustics there are frightening, you can't hear yourself speak. You can't hear your partner talking to you. Mind you, sometimes with Martin Keown in my ear, I was quite pleased with that.”

Meanwhile, it was another weekend of dramatic action in the Championship, with Yorkshire sides Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday taking their relegation battle down to the final day of the season, Huddersfield Town finally securing their safety, and play-off contenders Barnsley suffering defeat to Preston North End.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to the weekend's action continues:

1. Ex-Watford boss sacked by Valencia Former Watford boss Javi Gracia has been sacked by La Liga side Valencia after ten months in charge. His side have won a mere eight games this season, and are just six points clear of the relegation zone currently. (BBC Sport) Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA Buy photo

2. Parker set for Fulham talks Fulham boss Scott Parker is set to hold discussions with the club over his future, as they edge closer to relegation. Championship side Bournemouth and relegated Sheffield United are both said to be keen on the ex-England ace. (HITC) Photo: IAN WALTON Buy photo

3. Norwich's £30m-rated star eyed by Spurs Spurs are rumoured to have reignited their interest in Norwich City's £30m-rated full-back Max Aarons, who is set to leave the club this summer after helping them bounce straight back up to the Premier League. Everton are also said to be keen. (Football Insider) Photo: Stephen Pond Buy photo

4. Douglas unlikely to stay with Rovers Leeds United defender Barry Douglas has been tipped to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract in the summer, and is said to be unlikely to join Blackburn, his current loan club, on a permanent deal. (The 72) Photo: Jan Kruger Buy photo