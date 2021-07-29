Leeds United transfer rumours: Leicester to challenge Whites for £30m-rated wing sensation, West Ham close in on ex-Real Madrid man
Leeds United's gruelling pre-season campaign is drawing to a close, but there's still three friendlies left to play before the big Premier League kick-off against Manchester United on August 14th.
The Whites take on League One side Fleetwood Town tomorrow evening, before they gear up for eagerly-anticipated matches against against La Liga outfit Real Betis on Saturday, followed by a clash against Dutch giants Ajax in Amsterdam next week.
Meanwhile, Leeds youngster Leif Davis has spoken out on his teammate Kalvin Phillips role in his decision to go on loan to Bournemouth, and revealed: "He [Kalvin Phillips] helped me out a lot. He wants me to get back to playing football again and enjoying football and he said he’d spoken to (Leeds academy graduate) Lewis [Cook].
“Lewis (now of Bournemouth) said to Kalvin that I’d love it down here and that he’d look after me. As soon as Kalvin told me that, I couldn’t wait to get down.”
It was one of the best years of my life (the Whites' promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign) even though I didn’t play. Just being around the atmosphere of being promoted was amazing and hopefully we can do that this year.”
“I'm absolutely delighted, when I got told the club (Bournemouth) was interested I spoke to my agent and said I'd be more than happy to come down.
“Now I'm down here. I'm delighted to be here and I want to try and help the club get back to the Premier League because that's where they belong.”
We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…