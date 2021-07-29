Leeds United transfer rumours: Leicester to challenge Whites for £30m-rated wing sensation, West Ham close in on ex-Real Madrid man

The Whites take on League One side Fleetwood Town tomorrow evening, before they gear up for eagerly-anticipated matches against against La Liga outfit Real Betis on Saturday, followed by a clash against Dutch giants Ajax in Amsterdam next week.

Meanwhile, Leeds youngster Leif Davis has spoken out on his teammate Kalvin Phillips role in his decision to go on loan to Bournemouth, and revealed: "He [Kalvin Phillips] helped me out a lot. He wants me to get back to playing football again and enjoying football and he said he’d spoken to (Leeds academy graduate) Lewis [Cook].

“Lewis (now of Bournemouth) said to Kalvin that I’d love it down here and that he’d look after me. As soon as Kalvin told me that, I couldn’t wait to get down.”

It was one of the best years of my life (the Whites' promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign) even though I didn’t play. Just being around the atmosphere of being promoted was amazing and hopefully we can do that this year.”

“I'm absolutely delighted, when I got told the club (Bournemouth) was interested I spoke to my agent and said I'd be more than happy to come down.

“Now I'm down here. I'm delighted to be here and I want to try and help the club get back to the Premier League because that's where they belong.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

1. Blues turn to former player Reports from Italy have suggested that Chelsea have tabled a massive bid for their former striker Romelu Lukaku, offer Serie A giants over £110m for the lethal striker. The Belgium international netted 24 goals in his club's title-winning campaign last season. (Mirror) Photo: ANDREAS GEBERT Buy photo

2. Palace land Andersen Crystal Palace have completed the signing of defender Joachim Andersen, who has joined on a long-term contract from Lyon. The Denmark international featured briefly in his country's Euro 2020 semi-final exit to England. (Club website) Photo: OZAN KOSE Buy photo

3. Duo join Fulgini chase Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are the latest clubs to be linked with Angers star Angelo Fulgini. The Ligue 1 midfielder, who is valued at around £12m, was one of the most-fouled players in Europe last season, and is considered a set-piece specialist. (Daily Mail) Photo: JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER Buy photo

4. Magpies and Saints front-runners for Jones Newcastle United and Southampton have been named joint-favourites to sign Man Utd defender Phil Jones, as the £16m prepares to leave Old Trafford this summer. The 29-year-old hasn't featured in a senior game for his club since January 2020. (SkyBet) Photo: OLI SCARFF Buy photo