Leeds United transfer rumours: Whites told to pay eight-figure sum to sign classy playmaker, Man Utd battle for £35m ace

The Whites got more precious minutes under their belt ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, and face further tough tests against Villarreal and Ajax before attentions turn to their eagerly-anticipated opening day clash against arch rivals Man Utd later this month.

Marcelo Bielsa's side just missed out on Europa Conference League qualification last season, and will look to take their positive momentum into the new campaign and surge up the table in the early stages.

Speaking after yesterday's game, Leeds midfielder Jamie Shackleton said: "It was tough, particularly at stages in the second half.

“They kept the ball well and we struggled to recover the ball back high up the pitch which we always try to do. They played out well which gave us a bit of a run around at times but we kept going and I thought we dealt with it better.

“They're a good side, good on the ball. They're brave and they like to receive it in dangerous areas and they're confident. Like I said, they managed to play out well at times and that's when we struggled with the press."

“It's good getting minutes. [I had] 90 the other night and about 70 minutes today, so it's been good to get minutes along with that match sharpness back. We want to get up to 100 per cent so we're ready to go in two weeks time."

The promising youngster will be hopeful of breaking into the Leeds side this season, after making some impressive cameo showings throughout the 2020/21 season.

