Leeds United transfer target sees £2.5m bid turned down, huge favourite named for Barnsley job
Leeds United are stepping up their summer transfer activity, with youngster Amari Miller becoming the club's first signing of the window after joining from Birmingham City.
Reflecting on his decision to join the Whites, the starlet said: “It’s a great feeling, not just for myself but for my family. As soon as I spoke to Victor Orta and the club, I said to my agent that this was the one. It’s a massive club with great fans, I have had loads of fans messaging me already and I feel like it’s a huge club for me.
“The minute I heard Leeds United were interested, I knew what a massive club it was and it was too big to turn down. My family, friends and everyone who knew about it have just been brilliant.
“I feel like I must thank Birmingham City so much, because I have been there since the age of 10. It has been the place where I have learnt the most, I couldn’t have asked them for any more, they gave me everything I needed to get to this stage and help me progress.
“They’ve helped me to get a club like Leeds United to come in for me and I am thankful to be given such a good foundation from them.”
Meanwhile, down in the Championship, Barnsley are on the hunt for a new manager, while Sheffield United, Hull and Huddersfield Town are all looking to secure new signings ahead of the 2021/22 campaign getting underway in August.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Barnsley and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to the Euros, summer transfer window, and the build-up to the new season continues.