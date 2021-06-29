Leeds United transfer target sees £2.5m bid turned down, huge favourite named for Barnsley job

Reflecting on his decision to join the Whites, the starlet said: “It’s a great feeling, not just for myself but for my family. As soon as I spoke to Victor Orta and the club, I said to my agent that this was the one. It’s a massive club with great fans, I have had loads of fans messaging me already and I feel like it’s a huge club for me.

“The minute I heard Leeds United were interested, I knew what a massive club it was and it was too big to turn down. My family, friends and everyone who knew about it have just been brilliant.

“I feel like I must thank Birmingham City so much, because I have been there since the age of 10. It has been the place where I have learnt the most, I couldn’t have asked them for any more, they gave me everything I needed to get to this stage and help me progress.

“They’ve helped me to get a club like Leeds United to come in for me and I am thankful to be given such a good foundation from them.”

Meanwhile, down in the Championship, Barnsley are on the hunt for a new manager, while Sheffield United, Hull and Huddersfield Town are all looking to secure new signings ahead of the 2021/22 campaign getting underway in August.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Barnsley and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to the Euros, summer transfer window, and the build-up to the new season continues.

1. Duo jostle for Ameobi Birmingham City and Middlesbrough are said to be chasing Nottingham Forest winger Sammy Ameobi. The 29-year-old began his career at Newcastle United, and spent two seasons with Bolton Wanderers before joining Forest in 2019. (Football Insider)

2. Bluesbirds keen on international defender Cardiff City have been linked with a surprise move for MOL Fehervar defender Visar Musliu, who could be available for around £3.5m. Interest in the player has risen following some impressive showings for North Macedonia in Euro 2020. (The 72)

3. Swans swoop for Dunne Swansea City are moving closer to completing the signing of Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne. He looks to be surplus to requirements at Turf Moor, as the Clarets look to freshen up their backup back-line options this summer. (Daily Record)

4. Preston set to beat Owls to defender Sheffield Wednesday look set to miss out on ex-Rotherham United defender Matthew Olosunde, as Preston North End edge closer to signing the 23-year-old. The USA international came through the Man Utd youth academy. (Lancashire Evening Post)