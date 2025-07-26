Leeds United transfers: Brazilian becomes Whites' eighth summer signing

LEEDS United have completed the signing of Brazilian keeper Lucas Perri.

The 27-year-old has joined from Ligue 1 side Lyon, subject to a work permit and international clearance. The deal is said to be worth £15.6m.

Perri has signed a four-year deal and has become the club’s seventh arrival of a busy summer window.

He arrives on the back of an excellent season in France, where he played 45 matches in all competitions and kept 13 clean sheets.

Latest Leeds United signing Lucas Perri. Picture courtesy of LUFC.

The 6ft 5in custodian, described as a long-throw specialist - having recorded a huge 50-metre throw during a game for Lyon last season - underwent a medical at Leeds' pre-season training camp in Germany and the deal has now been signed off.

United fans could get their first glimpse of Perri in the home friendly against La Liga outfit Villarreal in an Elland Road friendly next Saturday. Perri was a Coupe de France runner-up in 2023–24 with Lyon.

Perri began his career at Sao Paulo and previously spent a loan spell in England at Crystal Palace in 2019, although he did not feature for the South London outfit.

