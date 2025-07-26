Leeds United transfers: Brazilian becomes Whites' eighth summer signing
The 27-year-old has joined from Ligue 1 side Lyon, subject to a work permit and international clearance. The deal is said to be worth £15.6m.
Perri has signed a four-year deal and has become the club’s seventh arrival of a busy summer window.
He arrives on the back of an excellent season in France, where he played 45 matches in all competitions and kept 13 clean sheets.
The 6ft 5in custodian, described as a long-throw specialist - having recorded a huge 50-metre throw during a game for Lyon last season - underwent a medical at Leeds' pre-season training camp in Germany and the deal has now been signed off.
United fans could get their first glimpse of Perri in the home friendly against La Liga outfit Villarreal in an Elland Road friendly next Saturday. Perri was a Coupe de France runner-up in 2023–24 with Lyon.
Perri began his career at Sao Paulo and previously spent a loan spell in England at Crystal Palace in 2019, although he did not feature for the South London outfit.
He moved to Botafogo in 2022 before switching to Europe to join Lyon in a £3.25m deal in the 2024 winter window - on a contact until the summer of 2028. Capped by Brazil at under-20 and under-23 level, Perri received his first call-up to the senior squad for the World Cup qualification games against Bolivia and Peru in the autumn of 2023. Earlier this week, Leeds completed the signing of rangy German midfielder Anton Stach. Stach followed Sebastiaan Bornauw, Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Lukas Nmecha and Sean Longstaff in joining United's squad for the 2025-26 campaign.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.