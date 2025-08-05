Leeds United transfers: Doncaster Rovers return for young midfielder
The Wales under-21 international, 19, will spend the 2025-26 campaign with Grant McCann’s side, having featured 13 times in the second-half of last season during the club’s League Two title-winning season.
Crew is Rovers’ ninth arrival of the summer window and fourth loan signing following the earlier additions of Thimothee Lo-Tutala, Connor O’Riordan and Damola Ajayi.
Back in the summer of 2024, Crew signed a four-year deal contract extension with Leeds - keeping him at Elland Road until June 2028 with a full year in South Yorkshire representing the next stage in his development.
Crew appeared in the first-team matchday squad a number of times at Leeds at the end of 2023-24 and made his league debut from the bench as a late substitute in United’s 3-0 Championship win over Plymouth Argyle last November.
After helping Rovers to promotion after joining on loan for the remainder of the 2024-25 season in the winter window, Crew received a further fillip at the end of the campaign.
He attended an early summer training camp with the Wales senior squad in Cardiff and Spain ahead of key 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Belgium.
