Leeds United transfers: Doncaster Rovers return for young midfielder

LEEDS United midfielder Charlie Crew has returned for a second loan spell at Doncaster Rovers.

The Wales under-21 international, 19, will spend the 2025-26 campaign with Grant McCann’s side, having featured 13 times in the second-half of last season during the club’s League Two title-winning season.

Crew is Rovers’ ninth arrival of the summer window and fourth loan signing following the earlier additions of Thimothee Lo-Tutala, Connor O’Riordan and Damola Ajayi.

Back in the summer of 2024, Crew signed a four-year deal contract extension with Leeds - keeping him at Elland Road until June 2028 with a full year in South Yorkshire representing the next stage in his development.

Leeds United midfielder Charlie Crew, who has rejoined Doncaster Rovers on loan. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Crew appeared in the first-team matchday squad a number of times at Leeds at the end of 2023-24 and made his league debut from the bench as a late substitute in United’s 3-0 Championship win over Plymouth Argyle last November.

After helping Rovers to promotion after joining on loan for the remainder of the 2024-25 season in the winter window, Crew received a further fillip at the end of the campaign.