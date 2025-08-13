Leeds United transfers: England international and ex-Sheffield United striker lined up for shock debut
The Yorkshire-born England international officially left Everton at the end of June following the expiration of his contract, with talks over a new deal failing to materialise into any agreement.
The 28-year-old, who spent nine years at Goodison Park, scoring 71 goals in 274 games, had been linked with several top-flight clubs.
According to The Athletic, Leeds have now made a decisive move with Calvert-Lewin to undergo a medical with Leeds imminently after agreeing in principle the terms of a move.
If a deal is sealed, the frontman could make his debut against the Toffees in United’s league opener at Elland Road on Monday night.
Upon confirming his decision to leave Everton in June, Calvert-Lewin wrote: "After nine remarkable years I’ve made the incredibly difficult decision to begin a new chapter in my career. This isn’t something I chose lightly.”
Last season, he scored three Premier League goals in 26 appearances, with a combination of hamstring and ankle issues keeping him sidelined for 15 games according to Transfermarkt.