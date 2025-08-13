Leeds United transfers: England international and ex-Sheffield United striker lined up for shock debut

LEEDS United have agreed a deal in principle to sign former Sheffield United and Everton striker striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

The Yorkshire-born England international officially left Everton at the end of June following the expiration of his contract, with talks over a new deal failing to materialise into any agreement.

The 28-year-old, who spent nine years at Goodison Park, scoring 71 goals in 274 games, had been linked with several top-flight clubs.

According to The Athletic, Leeds have now made a decisive move with Calvert-Lewin to undergo a medical with Leeds imminently after agreeing in principle the terms of a move.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will hope to stake his claim to be Leeds United's first-choice striker this season.

If a deal is sealed, the frontman could make his debut against the Toffees in United’s league opener at Elland Road on Monday night.

Upon confirming his decision to leave Everton in June, Calvert-Lewin wrote: "After nine remarkable years I’ve made the incredibly difficult decision to begin a new chapter in my career. This isn’t something I chose lightly.”