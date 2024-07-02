LEEDS United midfielder Darko Gyabi has completed a loan move to Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle - his second temporary switch to the Devon outfit in 2024.

The 20-year-old initially joined Argyle in January for the rest of the 2023-24 campaign, shortly after former head coach Ian Foster's arrival.

He went straight into the Pilgrims' starting line-up when he made his debut in a 1-1 draw away to Huddersfield Town.

The England under-20 international featured ten times for the Home Park outfit in total before his time in the south-west was cut short by a groin injury, which saw him return to Leeds and undergo surgery.

Gyabi, named as player of the month at Argyle during February, has now re-signed for the club with a new face in England legend Wayne Rooney at the helm.