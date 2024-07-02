Leeds United transfers: England under-20 international rejoins Championship side on loan - and joins up with Wayne Rooney

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 15:00 BST
LEEDS United midfielder Darko Gyabi has completed a loan move to Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle - his second temporary switch to the Devon outfit in 2024.

The 20-year-old initially joined Argyle in January for the rest of the 2023-24 campaign, shortly after former head coach Ian Foster's arrival.

He went straight into the Pilgrims' starting line-up when he made his debut in a 1-1 draw away to Huddersfield Town.

The England under-20 international featured ten times for the Home Park outfit in total before his time in the south-west was cut short by a groin injury, which saw him return to Leeds and undergo surgery.

Leeds United's Darko Gyabi has joined Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle for a second spell on loan. Image: Stu Forster/Getty ImagesLeeds United's Darko Gyabi has joined Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle for a second spell on loan. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Leeds United's Darko Gyabi has joined Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle for a second spell on loan. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Gyabi, named as player of the month at Argyle during February, has now re-signed for the club with a new face in England legend Wayne Rooney at the helm.

Gyabi joined Leeds from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, when Jesse Marsch was at the helm.

