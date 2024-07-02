Leeds United transfers: England under-20 international rejoins Championship side on loan - and joins up with Wayne Rooney
The 20-year-old initially joined Argyle in January for the rest of the 2023-24 campaign, shortly after former head coach Ian Foster's arrival.
He went straight into the Pilgrims' starting line-up when he made his debut in a 1-1 draw away to Huddersfield Town.
The England under-20 international featured ten times for the Home Park outfit in total before his time in the south-west was cut short by a groin injury, which saw him return to Leeds and undergo surgery.
Gyabi, named as player of the month at Argyle during February, has now re-signed for the club with a new face in England legend Wayne Rooney at the helm.
Gyabi joined Leeds from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, when Jesse Marsch was at the helm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.