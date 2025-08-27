Leeds United transfers: Former Middlesbrough loanee joins Polish club in permanent move

LEEDS United midfielder Sam Greenwood has joined Polish Ekstraklasa outfit Pogon Szczecin on a permanent deal.

Reports suggest Szczecin have paid £3.4m for his services.

Greenwood, 23, whose last first-team appearance for United came two years ago, had spent the past two seasons on loan in the Championship at Preston North End and Middlesbrough.

The Sunderland-born player joined Leeds in August 2020 and played 35 times for the first-team.

Sam Greenwood was deemed surplus to requirements when Daniel Farke arrived at Leeds United in 2023.placeholder image
Sam Greenwood was deemed surplus to requirements when Daniel Farke arrived at Leeds United in 2023. | George Wood/Getty Images

After moving to Boro early in the 2023-24 season, he played on 38 occasions for the Teessiders, who reached the play-off semi-finals. They elected not to turn his season-long loan into a full-time deal.

Greenwood spent last season at Preston, under the command of ex-Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom. He made 45 appearances, scoring seven times.

The Wearsider joined Leeds as a teenager – moving from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee - having impressed for the Gunners age group sides and at international level.

Greenwood was capped for England at youth level and scored 12 goals in 14 games for the under-17s, with whom he also played at the 2019 European Championships.

