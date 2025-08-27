Leeds United transfers: Former Middlesbrough loanee joins Polish club in permanent move
Reports suggest Szczecin have paid £3.4m for his services.
Greenwood, 23, whose last first-team appearance for United came two years ago, had spent the past two seasons on loan in the Championship at Preston North End and Middlesbrough.
The Sunderland-born player joined Leeds in August 2020 and played 35 times for the first-team.
After moving to Boro early in the 2023-24 season, he played on 38 occasions for the Teessiders, who reached the play-off semi-finals. They elected not to turn his season-long loan into a full-time deal.
Greenwood spent last season at Preston, under the command of ex-Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom. He made 45 appearances, scoring seven times.
The Wearsider joined Leeds as a teenager – moving from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee - having impressed for the Gunners age group sides and at international level.
Greenwood was capped for England at youth level and scored 12 goals in 14 games for the under-17s, with whom he also played at the 2019 European Championships.