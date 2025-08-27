LEEDS United midfielder Sam Greenwood has joined Polish Ekstraklasa outfit Pogon Szczecin on a permanent deal.

Reports suggest Szczecin have paid £3.4m for his services.

Greenwood, 23, whose last first-team appearance for United came two years ago, had spent the past two seasons on loan in the Championship at Preston North End and Middlesbrough.

The Sunderland-born player joined Leeds in August 2020 and played 35 times for the first-team.

Sam Greenwood was deemed surplus to requirements when Daniel Farke arrived at Leeds United in 2023. | George Wood/Getty Images

After moving to Boro early in the 2023-24 season, he played on 38 occasions for the Teessiders, who reached the play-off semi-finals. They elected not to turn his season-long loan into a full-time deal.

Greenwood spent last season at Preston, under the command of ex-Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom. He made 45 appearances, scoring seven times.

The Wearsider joined Leeds as a teenager – moving from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee - having impressed for the Gunners age group sides and at international level.