Leeds United transfers: Georginio Rutter completes £40m move after Premier League club activate exit clause
The 22-year-old joined United from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim in a club record £35m move in January 2023, with the clause understood to have been one of the major reasons why the deal got over the line.
The Frenchman went onto to make a considerable impact in his sole full season at the club in 2023-24, when he proved to be one of the influential players in the Championship in a campaign which saw Leeds go agonisingly close to an instant return to the Premier League.
Despite United’s obvious desire to retain the player and best attempts, heightened by the high-profile sales of Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville already this summer – with the club also turning down two previous offers for Rutter – Brighton’s activation of the clause after tabling a set fee prior to the deadline last week has forced Leeds to reluctantly allow Rutter to leave – with the player expressing a desire to go.
He made his final appearance for the club in last week’s EFL Cup tie with Middlesbrough, coming on as late substitute last Wednesday, on the very day that Brighton triggered the clause.
There had been speculation that Hoffenheim had a potential sell-on clause, but Leeds have claimed that they owe no additional fee to the German club, despite reports in Germany.
Announcing Rutter’s move, a Leeds statement read: “Every effort was made to keep Georginio at Elland Road despite his exit clause being activated, but he was persistent and adamant in his desire to leave and we respect his decision.
"Georginio now departs Leeds United having made a total of 66 appearances, scoring eight goals over an 18-month spell.
"We would like to place on record our thanks to Georgie for his efforts both on and off the pitch, along with his exemplary attitude and professionalism during his time at the club.
"We wish him all the very best for the future.”
