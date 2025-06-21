Leeds United transfers: Key stat Daniel Farke must address in Premier League recruitment

Leeds United are set to make scoring more goals from corners next season a high priority after manager Daniel Farke's own study of what is needed to stay in the Premier League.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German has had two tastes of top-flight football with Norwich City - one which ended in relegation, and another that was on its way before his sacking in November 2021.

So, although the resources at his disposal at Carrow Road were a big mitigating factor and far more meagre than the budget he can expect to have at Elland Road this summer, it is important for his own reputation – as well as the long-term health and morale of his club - that he does not suffer another in 2025-26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of his first-hand experience, and the data he collected along the way, Farke has apparently done his homework on the clubs that have come through relegation battles in recent years, and those that have not – which for Leeds will begin with a home date against Everton on Monday August 18.

Set-piece: Joe Rothwell lines up a corner for Leeds United last season. It was a supply line they need to replace this summer. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

And although one would never expect to find out exactly what it turned up, it is believed to have highlighted the importance of scoring goals from corners.

It suggests Leeds will be in the market for players who are dominant in the air in attacking situations, and at least one expert in delivering dead balls.

Last season the Whites won comfortably the most corners in the Championship - 327, compared to second-placed Sheffield Wednesday's 278 - as well as conceding the fewest (136).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite that, they were only joint-10th for scoring set-piece goals, with 13, according to Who Scored.com. That represented only 14 per cent in a division where the average is usually around 20. Nottingham Forest only scored 58 Premier League goals last season, but 17 were said to have come from set-pieces, the most in the division. It was a big factor in them qualifying for Europe.

Leeds head coach Daniel Farke.

Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion, the two clubs held up above all others in the English top flight as examples of punching above their weight, were joint fifth, with Arsenal the only side to qualify for the Champions League who outperformed them.

Relegated Leicester City, Ipswich and Southampton were all in the bottom five, as – perhaps surprisingly - were Manchester City.

Only seven Leeds players were credited with goals from set-pieces last season. Ao Tanaka and Pascal Struijk contributed three each, Daniel James and Willy Gnonto two, and Joe Rodon, Joel Piroe, and Manor Solomon one apiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Barnsley striker Carlton Morris, ex-Rotherham United and Harrogate Town forward Jerry Yates, Emil Riis and Greg Leigh topped the Championship with five each, Brentford's Yoane Wissa the Premier League with six.

Perhaps more concerningly, Joe Rothwell was the only player credited by the statisticians with an assist at a Leeds set-piece last season - two from corners, one from a free-kick.

But the on-loan midfielder has returned to parent club Bournemouth, meaning that supply line needs replacing.

WhoScored.com has former Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Rudoni as the Championship's leading assist-maker from corners with four. Bukayo Saka and Youri Telemanns are top in the Premier League with three each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is of course slightly simplistic, as these are just corners which have been put into the net with the next touch.