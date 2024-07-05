Leeds United transfers: Midfielder heads out to Preston on loan after previous Championship stint at Middlesbrough

LEEDS United midfielder Sam Greenwood has joined fellow Championship side PrestonNorth End on a season-long loan.

The Sunderland-born player joined United from Arsenal in 2021 and has played 35 times for the club.

It’s Greenwood’s second successive loan spell at another second-tier club, having spent last term at Middlesbrough.

He made 40 appearances for Boro, scoring five goals – after making two appearances right at the start of the 2023-24 campaign for his parent club.

Leeds United's Sam Greenwood, pictured in loan action for Middlesbrough against Hull City in April. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The 22-year-old has his moments at Boro – scoring the winner with an autumnal win over Leicester City – but failed to have a sustained influence over the course of the campaign.

Boro had an option to purchase to sign the former England youth international for £1.5m at the end of his loan.