Leeds United transfers: Midfielder heads out to Preston on loan after previous Championship stint at Middlesbrough

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 5th Jul 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 16:59 BST
LEEDS United midfielder Sam Greenwood has joined fellow Championship side PrestonNorth End on a season-long loan.

The Sunderland-born player joined United from Arsenal in 2021 and has played 35 times for the club.

It’s Greenwood’s second successive loan spell at another second-tier club, having spent last term at Middlesbrough.

He made 40 appearances for Boro, scoring five goals – after making two appearances right at the start of the 2023-24 campaign for his parent club.

Leeds United's Sam Greenwood, pictured in loan action for Middlesbrough against Hull City in April. Picture: Tony Johnson.Leeds United's Sam Greenwood, pictured in loan action for Middlesbrough against Hull City in April. Picture: Tony Johnson.
The 22-year-old has his moments at Boro – scoring the winner with an autumnal win over Leicester City – but failed to have a sustained influence over the course of the campaign.

Boro had an option to purchase to sign the former England youth international for £1.5m at the end of his loan.

However, the Teessiders elected not to bring in Greenwood on a full-time basis.

