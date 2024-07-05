Leeds United transfers: Midfielder heads out to Preston on loan after previous Championship stint at Middlesbrough
The Sunderland-born player joined United from Arsenal in 2021 and has played 35 times for the club.
It’s Greenwood’s second successive loan spell at another second-tier club, having spent last term at Middlesbrough.
He made 40 appearances for Boro, scoring five goals – after making two appearances right at the start of the 2023-24 campaign for his parent club.
The 22-year-old has his moments at Boro – scoring the winner with an autumnal win over Leicester City – but failed to have a sustained influence over the course of the campaign.
Boro had an option to purchase to sign the former England youth international for £1.5m at the end of his loan.
However, the Teessiders elected not to bring in Greenwood on a full-time basis.
