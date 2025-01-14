Leeds United transfers: Teenage midfielder completes move to League Two outfit Doncaster Rovers
LEEDS United midfielder Charlie Crew has joined League Two side Doncaster Rovers on loan for the rest of the season.
The 18-year-old, capped by Wales at senior level, is considered among the most exciting prospects in the Leeds ranks and made his first-team debut in November.
Crew joined Leeds in 2022 and was handed a bow from the bench late on, in the home game against Plymouth on November 2.
Crew is Rovers’ third capture of the winter window, following on from the loan addition of Manchester United forward Ethan Ennis and Lincoln City target man Rob Street.
He will be in contention for a debut in Rovers’ League Two game at Gillingham on Saturday.
