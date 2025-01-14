Leeds United transfers: Teenage midfielder completes move to League Two outfit Doncaster Rovers

LEEDS United midfielder Charlie Crew has joined League Two side Doncaster Rovers on loan for the rest of the season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old, capped by Wales at senior level, is considered among the most exciting prospects in the Leeds ranks and made his first-team debut in November.

Crew joined Leeds in 2022 and was handed a bow from the bench late on, in the home game against Plymouth on November 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crew is Rovers’ third capture of the winter window, following on from the loan addition of Manchester United forward Ethan Ennis and Lincoln City target man Rob Street.