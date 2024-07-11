Leeds United transfers: Whites complete move for former Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley midfielder

LEEDS UNITED have completed the signing of Bournemouth midfielder Joe Rothwell on a season-long loan.

The talented schemer - who made his name at Blackburn Rovers and spent a loan spell earlier in his career at Barnsley - sealed his move north on Thursday evening.

Rothwell, 29, spent the second half of last term on loan at United's promotion rivals Southampton after making 11 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth in the first half of 2023-24.

He was an unused substitute in Saints' Championship play-off final win over Leeds at Wembley at the end of May.

New Leeds United loan signing Joe Rothwell, who has joined for the 2024-25 campaign from Southampton. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.

The Manchester-born player made 20 appearances in all competitions for the south coast club - featuring four league starts - and scored four goals.

Speaking at the end of last season, Rothwell admitted that his Bournemouth future was 'up in the air' after admitting his loan move to Southampton had “not quite gone as I would’ve liked it to”.

Having started his career at Manchester United, Rothwell made his name at Blackburn and went on to play 161 times in the Championship for Rovers before moving south in 2022.