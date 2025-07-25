Leeds United transfers: Whites set to take summer spending towards £100m mark after moving for second Brazilian
The latter is currently undergoing a medical over in Germany – ahead of a switch worth a reported €16m with add-ons - where Leeds are on a pre-season camp.
Separate developments on Friday have seen Leeds make a concerted move to sign Feyenoord winger Paixão - first reported on Sky Sports - as they aim to bolster their options in the final third.
Paixao contributed an impressive 37 goal involvements from 47 appearances last term for the Eredivisie side last season.
The left winger has also been courted by Marseille, but Leeds have now made a firm move for the services of the 25-year-old.
Perri is set to arrive in a deal worth £15.6million, pending a successful medical.
Leeds quickly identified a new senior goalkeeping option as being among their chief priorities in the close season and have now agreed a package with Ligue 1 outfit Lyon to sign Perri, 27.
