Leeds United trio set for busy time on international front in June

LEEDS United trio Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow are set for a busy first half of June on the international front with Wales.

They were among a 29-strong travelling party featuring a mixture of senior players and those from the under-21 and under-19 squads who recently attended training camps in Cardiff and Spain ahead of key 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Belgium.

Craig Bellamy’s side host Liechtenstein at the Cardiff City Stadium on June 6, followed by a journey to Brussels to face the group’s top seeds, Belgium on June 9.

The squad will be announced on Wednesday, with Leeds midfielder Charlie Crew, who spent the second half of last term on loan at Doncaster Rovers and Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas - on loan at Nantes in 2024-25 - among those at the training camp.

Leeds United and Wales defender Joe Rodon. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Wales were without their Premier League players in Spain because of the final round of games on Sunday.

Players involved in English Football League play-offs were also unavailable for the four-day trip to Alicante.

Other home nations are in friendly action in June, with a handful of Yorkshire-based players having been picked for selection.

Scotland’s party includes Middlesbrough forward Tommy Conway.

Ethan Ampadu of Leeds United lifts the Sky Bet Championship trophy, after the teams 2-1 victory, which confirmed that the team has won the Sky Bet Championship and promotion to the Premier League following the Sky Bet Championship match between Plymouth Argyle FC and Leeds United FC at Home Park on May 03, 2025 in Plymouth, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Steve Clarke’s side host Iceland at Hampden Park on June 6 and travel to Vaduz to face Liechtenstein on June 9.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland face games against Denmark and Iceland in the first half of June.

Their party includes Huddersfield Town’s Brodie Spencer and close friend Callum Marshall, with the West Ham striker spending a successful 2024-25 campaign on loan at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Meanwhile, Town forward Dion Charles has been recalled to the squad.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles has also been selected alongside his brother Shea, who spent last term on loan at Hillsborough from Southampton.