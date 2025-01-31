Leeds United Under-18s discover their possible path to FA Youth Cup semi-finals

Last season's runners-up Leeds United Under-18s have been handed a trip to West Bromwich Albion in the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup – if they can see off the team who beat them in last season's final.

The Baggies await the winners of the fifth-round tie between Leeds and Manchester City.

West Brom were the only team confirmed in the draw when it was made having beaten Norwich City 4-2 in the fifth round.

Leeds' game against the Citizens will take place on Tuesday at York's Community Stadium, with a 7pm kick-off.

The sides met in the 2023 final, won 4-0 by City, who won the Under-18 Premier League North game between the sides on January 25 3-2.

Leeds won the trophy in 1993 and 1997.

They are currently bottom of Under-18 Premier League North, the Baggies of the southern division.

Quarter-final ties are decided on the day, by extra-time and penalties if necessary.

The other ties are: Fulham or Arsenal v Manchester United or Chelsea; Aston Villa or Bristol City v Everton or Plymouth Argyle; Watford or Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton or Derby County.

