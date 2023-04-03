JAVI GRACIA says Leeds United have no time to feel sorry for themselves in their fight against relegation from the Premier League after their heavy 4-1 defeat at Arsenal at the weekend.

Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus had not scored since October but converted a first-half penalty he had won himself and then added the third goal after former Leeds loanee Ben White had doubled the lead.#

Rasmus Kristensen pulled a goal back for Leeds before Granit Xhaka’s header secured the points at the Emirates Stadium.

The Whites had started brightly and could have taken the lead inside 10 seconds when Aaron Ramsdale was forced into a save by Rasmus Kristensen.

FAMILIAR FOE: Former Leeds United loan star Ben White celebrates scoring Arsenal's second goal of the game against his former club at the Emirates Stadium. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

The Dane was a surprise inclusion in a surprising position, playing in the centre of midfield next to Marc Roca.

That was one of a number of notable changes that included Patrick Bamford and Weston McKennie dropping to the bench.

Gracia’s plan was to pack the middle of the pitch and use the pace of Crysencio Summerville, Brenden Aaronson and Luis Sinisterra to hurt the Gunners on the break and he was happy with what he saw in the first half, besides a penalty award he evidently wasn’t convinced by.

Luke Ayling made contact with Gabriel Jesus, who took the spot-kick to give Arsenal a 35th-minute lead.

NOW HEAR THIS: Leeds United manager Javi Gracia gives instructions to his players against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

“I think we started well in the first half, created some good chances but conceded many chances for them,” said Gracia. “It’s true they scored one goal from a penalty but we were in the game, competing well.

“I think it can be a penalty because there is a contact but I don’t know if it’s enough. As you can see we tried to be compact, tried to protect the middle, tried to defend in a mid, sometimes low block because playing against Arsenal sometimes you cannot decide where you want to defend.

“Knowing we need to run a big distance, we needed players with those qualities to do it. I decided to play with these players, knowing we have to play another game in three days.”

The Spaniard’s message at half-time was for his players to keep doing what they had been doing, but conceding the second within two minutes of the restart gave the visitors a mountain to climb.

SPOT ON: Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus scores his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot at the Emirates Stadium. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

“I know the message I gave them but in the first minute we conceded the second goal, then I don’t know if they took the message,” he said.

“It was something like keep doing something similar because we were losing but we were competing well.

“We needed to do it during all the game not only during the first 45 minutes. The game changed in the second half conceding that early goal and after that we keep going, knowing it was difficult and we scored a goal but the game in that moment was very tough.

“I’m happy with the attitude of my players, we knew it would be a very demanding game for us.