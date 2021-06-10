Leeds United urged to sign ex-West Ham striker, Huddersfield man set to join divisional rivals

The Whites spent big last summer, and could well invest heavily again as they look to build on a strong return to the top table of English football.

Yesterday, the club announced that Wales forward Tyler Roberts had signed a new deal to extend his stay at Elland Road, and the player insisted: “I haven’t reached my full potential yet and shown everything about, getting more goals and assists.

“I’m happy to sign but there’s a lot more to come. It’s definitely time to really push on now. The first couple of seasons were tough with injuries, stop start, but I’ve been fit all season and been called up to the national team which I’m very proud of.

“I think I was quite unfortunate with the injuries I had; it was a problem I had reoccurring. It was unfortunate to go through that but this season I’ve kept fit all season, which is credit to the physio team and sports scientists at Leeds. I’ve been doing a lot of extra work to make sure I can stay on the pitch and try and get that momentum.”

Meanwhile, down in the Championship, Yorkshire sides Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United and Hull City will all be looking to hit the ground running next season, and get off to a flying start in the ruthlessly competitive second tier.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the build-up to the Euros and the summer transfer window continues:

1. Preston linked with Denmark international Preston and Birmingham City have both been credited with an interest in Fenerbahce defender Mathias Jorgensen. The ex-Huddersfield Town man is in Denmark's squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament. (Birmingham Mail) Photo: NICK POTTS

2. Johnstone to Watford rumours quashed Sources close to Watford have denied claims that the club are interested in signing West Brom and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. As things stand, West Ham look comfortable favourites to sign the 28-year-old. (Watford Observer) Photo: PAUL ELLIS

3. Potters in for Taylor Stoke City have been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor. The ex-Charlton Athletic man scored just four league goals last season, and could be moved on this summer as Forest look to overhaul their squad. (Mirror) Photo: Alex Burstow

4. Blades handed striker boost Sheffield United's hopes of signing Peterborough United's star striker Jonson Clarke-Harris look to have been handed a boost, with reports claiming FFP regulations mean fellow interested side Stoke won't be able to afford the 33-goal ace. (Peterborough Telegraph) Photo: Lewis Storey