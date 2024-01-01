Leeds United v Birmingham City: Daniel Farke makes a January transfer window pledge

LEEDS UNITED manager Daniel Farke is expecting a ‘quiet and calm’ winter window in comparison to its summer equivalent in 2023-24.

Fourth-placed United start the new year at home to Birmingham City today, with the Elland Road outfit enduring an untimely blip in form which has damaged their prospects of finishing in the automatic promotion positions.

Leeds, who have won just once in their last five matches, are nine points adrift of second-placed Ipswich Town and a whopping 17 points behind leaders Leicester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Farke insists that the run has not prompted a major rethink of their January transfer strategy.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke looks on after his side's defeat in the Championship match at West Brom on Friday. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images.

With the window now open for business, the German admits there are a few positions where he could look for reinforcements, while the departure of some squad players struggling for game time is another possibility.

But he is not expecting significant activity either.

Farke said: “Obviously, this club needs stability after two difficult years - and if I am really honest, two difficult spells from August to September.

"I expect a much more quiet and calm January to the last transfer period for example. We wish for a quiet January, but won’t fall asleep and when there are decisions to make, we will also make decisions and you never know what happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have been working too long in this business not to rule anything out.

"I am pleased with my squad so far, but obviously there are also a few players who are in a position where they are not playing that many minutes and are not back involved. It could be that something happens there, yes.

"We are (also) all not falling asleep as we know there are a few positions where we could perhaps need some support or more options.

"But at the moment, I expect there is not (going to be) too much done. We are much more in control than August and up to the first of September."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After three successive away defeats, Leeds are likely to welcome the return to home comforts, with Farke's side yet to see their colours lowered at Elland Road this season.

They are the only Championship team who boast an unbeaten home record so far this term.

Leeds face a Birmingham side who have seriously underwhelmed during the tenure of Wayne Rooney, with fifth-from-bottom Blues having won just twice in 14 outings under him.

Despite the rotten record, Farke is wary when talk turns to Birmingham's current position, with the Midlands outfit being the first team to beat Leeds this season back in August, when Rooney's predecessor John Eustace was at the helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke, whose side head into the game after festive losses to West Brom and Preston, added: “When you are there with two tight, unlucky and difficult losses on the road and also get decisions against you, you are not allowed to speak disrespectfully about opponents.

"They had a really good start to the season, so that shows they have quality with some very experienced players at this level and experienced and quality players can change momentum in this league quickly.