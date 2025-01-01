As others have stumbled over Christmas, manager Daniel Farke says Leeds United are not focusing on trying to put pressure on their Championship title rivals.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Consecutive victories over Stoke City and Derby County have seen the Whites pull off a five-point swing over Sheffield United to take their place at the top of the table. They have also picked up two points on Burnley, and five on Sunderland.

That Leeds play before Sunderland host Sheffield United on New Year's Day gives them an opportunity to tighten the thumbscrews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But facing the last side to beat them – Blackburn Rovers – should ensure their minds are solely on the job in hand at Elland Road on Wednesday.

SELF OBSESSED: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

"I'm not sure if anyone feels extra pressure just because we are winning games," argued Farke. "We just want to focus on ourselves and not let the standards drop.

"If it's a home game or an away game, an opponent in the top positions or fighting relegation we always want to be on it, perform at the best possible level and reward ourselves with the best possible result.

"We are respectful (of Blackburn). We know last season we suffered against them and the set-up of John (Eustace, their manager). Against Birmingham when he was in charge they were not easy to open so I know how well structured his teams are."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sides met as recently as November 30, when Todd Cantwell's penalty was the only goal of the game at Ewood Park. Since then, Leeds have taken 16 points from a possible 18.

HEAVY WORKLOAD: Leeds United defender Sam Byram

"It's one of the best sides in the league, Blackburn are in a top position although they had a disappointing result on Sunday (losing for the second time in three winless games, at home to Hull City). They're definitely a contender for the top six and also the top two.

"They have a really good squad and a really good manager so it's always difficult to play against them, not just this season, also last season. They are well structured against the ball and it's not easy to open them so we have to be again at our best to find better solutions than we found in the first game."

Farke expects to rotate his side again, but with left-back alternatives scarce he must decide if he can ask Sam Byram to play again having started all five December games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's delivering much more than I expected but what should we do?” said Farke. “Max Wober is out, Junior Firpo is out. We faced a side (on Sunday in Derby) who are number one in set pieces in this league, we needed his strengths for this.

"We have Isaac (Schmidt) but he's a more offensive-minded player and playing behind Largie (Ramazani) against so many good headers we needed Sam's steel.

"Sam is struggling with his knee and unable to train.

"But he's so professional, he works so much on his recovery. We try everything. We'll put him in the ice baths, I'm not sure I'll allow him to come out early because we need him and his experience and maturity. We'll try everything in order to make him available.