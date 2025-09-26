Leeds United v Bournemouth: Daniel Farke on Cherries' rise and 'scary' message to 'unbelievable' Whites supporters

LEEDS United manager Daniel Farke believes that Bournemouth's incremental development and improvement since being promoted from the Championship to the Premier League in 2021-22 is a 'good example' for all newly-elevated sides.

After an outstanding 2024-25 under former United managerial target Andoni Iraola - when they finished in ninth place - equalling their highest-ever league finish in a season and breaking their Premier League points record - the Cherries have continued their momentum with an excellent start to the new campaign and currently find themselves in the top four.

Following their promotion to the top-flight, the south coast outfit finished in 15th position in the following campaign in 2022-23 and ended three places higher in 2023-24 ahead of last term's feats.

Farke said: "I wouldn't label it as benchmark (for Leeds), but a good example of how you should develop as a newly-promoted side.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, above.

"It's more like they have developed step-by-step into a team who are contenders for Europe, no doubt about this and they fully deserve this. It's also a healthy way to develop as a club, if you take it step by step.

"Also judging their approach, they are getting, more and more, to be a possession side and be good in possession and being a bit more of a complex, all round team.

"It's also a sign of wanting to establish yourselves at Premier League level. It's not enough to just defend and fight and put the balls up front and fight for second balls.

"It's also that you have to take a natural development of your approach and game plan if you want to establish yourself and become a long-term member of the Premier League and one who plays for the top half of the league.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Newcastle United at Vitality Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

"In these terms, I wouldn't label them as an example (for Leeds) because it's a different club, size and stadium and circumstances and different emotions, of course.

"For that, it's slightly different and a different tradition. But in terms of what they have done, you have to give them lots of credit."

Leeds have taken four points from their two home matches thus far against Everton and Newcastle United and head into their game against Bournemouth on the back of an excellent away victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Elland Road appointment versus the Cherries is the first part of a home double-header with Tottenham Hotspur due in next weekend.

A positive result or two at one of the most partisan stadiums in the business would add lustre to a sound start to the campaign and Farke wants to see Elland Road at its imposing best.

He continued: "It’s also fair to say that of course for us it’s a bit easier to win home games at Championship level than it will be in the Premier League.

"But nevertheless, it’s not easy to win games in the Championship and yes, our supporters play a major part because we know how Elland Road can be at its full voice.

"Our supporters can be scary and second to none – it can be an unbelievable place.

"Also, our players are not allowed a moment’s rest to not be switched on at Elland Road, so everyone knows it’s a great place to play football.

"On the other hand, you have to make sure that you’re not over-excited and over-emotional.