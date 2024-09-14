Leeds United v Burnley: Getting-to-know-you period gives big game slightly phoney feel

With international breaks here, there and everywhere, the first half of a Championship season is always bitty. For Leeds United part two starts at Elland Road on Saturday.

With the transfer window open until its penultimate day, part one would not be worth much at all, were it not for 12 points to play for. Leeds took eight.

Now clubs know their squads from now until the new year – barring a free agent arriving or surprise departures to faraway leagues still able to trade at the moment – but even Leeds v Burnley, one of the big games of the Championship season still has a bit of a phoney feel to it.

That is because when the likes of Leeds midfielder Ao Tanaka should have been getting to know their new team-mates (and vice-versa), they have instead been spread across the globe playing for their countries – or not.

The deadline-day signing was a substitute during Japan's 7-0 World Cup qualifying win over China in Saitama, then travelled to Bahrain to watch his team-mates win 5-0 from the bench. Israel's Manor Solomon was playing a Nations League double-header in Hungary.

Not that it is just Leeds. Burnley's deadline arrival Jeremy Sarmiento has been away with Ecaudor, and Oluwaseun Adewumi was in Sarajevo with Austria's under-21s, for example.

To say the managers could have done without this game kicking off at 12.30pm is an understatement. Daniel Farke and Scott Parker might be tempted to join in when the Leeds fans inevitably sing something rude about Sky Sports today.

This is not Monday night five-a-side, where good players can just turn up and do their thing. From rehearsed set-piece routines to changing formations and patterns of play, football has become a complicated business at this level. And that is before getting to know team-mates as people and players – who responds to criticism, who needs encouragement, the runs they make and the service they favour.

FOREIGN SERVICE: New Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka has been away with Japan

It could take weeks to get up to speed but less than a month from now Tanaka and co will be off again for more international football.

"Once they are away, and Ao played for the Japanese squad in Bahrain with the time difference, it's difficult," says Leeds manager Farke, when asked about the difficulties of trying to integrate someone who has hardly been at Thorp Arch yet.

"He had a lot to worry about there and I don't like to overload them. It's about finding the right balance when giving them information.

"Normally you have a pre-season of six weeks where you speak about what you'll do, for example in the build-up. You can talk about that for 15, 20 minutes then show them some (video) scenes, show them something on the tactics board then go out on the training pitch and try to bring it to them. You have the time to do it piece by piece.

ITALIAN JOB: Manor Solomon (left) playing for Israel against Italy in Hungary

"Once a player arrives during the season it's quite naturally a bit more tricky and you need to find a balance because you want to give him as much information as possible without overloading him.

"We try to use different ways, sometimes just on the training pitch to show them something so they can feel what they want. Sometimes it's just a little conversation, it could be on the telephone but I like to do it more face to face. Sometimes it's on the tactics board, sometimes scenes.

"We try not to make it too boring because if I sat him down for 18 hours and gave him my lesson on my football it makes no sense. It has to develop step by step.

"But smart and good players always adapt a bit quicker so I'm carefully optimistic about the new signings."

PLEASED TO MEET YOU: Leeds United Manager Daniel Farke

Leeds cannot wait forever. Tanaka made a brief and encouraging cameo from the bench at home to Hull City the day after deadline day, when Solomon was the Whites' only full debutant. Swiss full-back Isaac Schmidt signed too late to play.

There will come a point – maybe even this weekend – where Farke has to trust some of his new players to cut some corners.

"It's important not so much their IQ but their football intelligence," he says.

"It's always a bit easier when you have bit more experience – for example, Manor Solomon has played in English football, in the Premier League (for Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur), and knows how it feels to be in an English stadium. The refereeing is slightly different perhaps to a team in with all respect South America, Spain or something where the physicality is on a different level.

"It's always good when you have experienced this but smart players always adapt a bit quicker, that's quite natural.

"Overall I've got a good feeling with all of our group.

"It's the reality that sometimes you have to be quick with the integration but that's why we're careful not to bring six new signings straight away into the starting line-up.

"Sometimes when you're struggling and suffering as a team you can take the risk in order to do this but if it's not necessary it's more healthy for the group if they have to earn their place and this is what we're trying to do at the moment."