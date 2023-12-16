IN DECEMBER, when the games come thick and fast, rotation is a necessity.

Saturday's home clash with Coventry City marks the halfway point of Leeds United's extended festive schedule and so far Daniel Farke has been reluctant to make changes after seeing his fringe players fall flat at Stoke City in October.

Jaidon Anthony and Willy Gnonto have not started since, while all 12 of Patrick Bamford's appearances this season have come from the bench.

Farke had no reason to change his side during a profitable run that yielded 19 points from seven games but Leeds were off-colour in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat at Sunderland, which was in part attributed to illness in the camp.

While Farke is set to keep faith with the same group of players when Coventry visit, changes are in the offing as a gruelling Christmas period comes into view.

"We've had four days between games so it isn't a problem at all," he said.

"In general, it's important that we use the whole squad but I'm not a big believer of in, out, in, out and never coming into a rhythm.

"It can change. Willy Gnonto was starting many games at the beginning of the season but right now he has to wait a little bit.

Daniel Farke is prepared to ring the changes over Christmas. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"It's always important that you don't just have 11 players; you need a group of 17, 18 players who share the minutes more or less.

"If you perform, you keep your position in the squad and can perhaps afford a bad half or game but you can't afford two or three in a row when you have competition.

"Obviously when you have periods over Christmas with four games in nine days, you have to change a little bit – but this turnaround is not a problem at all."

In the dismal defeat against Stoke, Anthony, Gnonto and Ilia Gruev were off the pace in a poor team performance.

ROTATION: Willy Gnonto has not started a game for Leeds United since Stoke City back in late October, but Daniel Farke may rely on his squad more over the forthcoming hectic festive schedule. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Stepping out of the shadows to influence games is a big ask but Farke has no time for sympathy as Leeds look to chase down the Championship's runaway top two.

"It's always a difficult task because there is no replacement for starting a game," he said.

"You have to make sure you train on a top level to be prepared for the chance, like it's more or less like a Champions League final.

"Obviously if you just play three minutes it is more difficult to score in comparison to the other 87 minutes but it's a tough business and at this level there is lots of competition.

Willy Gnonto is having to be patient. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"I'm not here to win the Nobel Peace Prize; I'm here to win football games."

The midweek loss was exacerbated by wins for Leicester City and Ipswich Town, leaving Leeds 10 points off the pace at the top of the Championship.

Farke's side have as many points as last season's champions Burnley after 21 games but each defeat is keenly felt.

"Yes, sometimes you can have that feeling but it is important we are not affected," said Farke.

"If you told us in pre-season when we had so many problems that we would have two points a game and more than 40 points then everyone would say that would nearly be a perfect outcome and enough to sit top of the table in most seasons.

"What we are doing doesn't get worse just because other teams are doing great. The last result was disappointing but they can be proud. It is important to keep going in the same manner.

Jobe Bellingham scores the winner for Sunderland. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"If we do this, we have a great chance to be in a top-class position come next May."

Coventry – losing play-off finalists in 2022/23 – occupy 14th place but have taken 11 points from their last six games, losing only once at Ipswich.

Mark Robins is the longest-serving manager in the Championship having taken over at the Ricoh Arena in March 2017, offering encouragement to Farke as he looks to put down roots in West Yorkshire.

"This job always comes with lots of pressure and is never easy," said Farke.

"I have been here not even six months and it feels a little bit like six years because so much has happened.

"If I'm still allowed to be here in six years to help this amazing club to achieve something special, I would love it. It would also mean we have achieved our targets.

"I rate Mark Robins really highly. He's doing a fantastic job with limited resources.

"They have developed into a tough opponent in this league. They're always brave and try to attack.