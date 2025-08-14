Leeds United v Everton tickets: Three pairs of tickets for Premier League opener up for grabs in free-to-enter competition
Leeds’ return to top flight action sees them begin their campaign against an Everton side in what is sure to be an electric atmosphere under the lights at Elland Road.
Daniel Farke’s men will be seeking to make the perfect start as they bid to carry their Championship-winning form from last term into the new Premier League campaign.
All you have to do to be there on Monday and win a pair of general admission tickets is answer the following:
Where did Leeds United finish in last season’s EFL Championship?
Email your answer to [email protected] (entering Leeds v Everton competition as the subject). Please include full contact details including a daytime telephone number.
Terms and conditions
The closing date for entries is 7pm on Sunday, August 17, with winners contacted before midday on Monday to confirm digital ticket delivery details.
The first correct four entries chosen at random after the deadline will win.
The competition is open to UK residents only aged 25 and over. The prize is as stated and does not include travel, accommodation, expenses or parking. There is no cash alternative to the prize. Tickets are not for re-sale.
Submission of an entry will be taken to mean acceptance of these terms and conditions. All entries must be received by the advertised closing time and date. Late entries will not be accepted. Normal National World competition rules apply.