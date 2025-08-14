Leeds United v Everton tickets: Three pairs of tickets for Premier League opener up for grabs in free-to-enter competition

Calling all Leeds fans! The Yorkshire Post has teamed up with Parimatch, the official betting partner of Leeds United Men’s First Team, to offer three lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Leeds kick off their 2025/26 Premier League campaign against Everton at Elland Road on Monday night.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds’ return to top flight action sees them begin their campaign against an Everton side in what is sure to be an electric atmosphere under the lights at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s men will be seeking to make the perfect start as they bid to carry their Championship-winning form from last term into the new Premier League campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All you have to do to be there on Monday and win a pair of general admission tickets is answer the following:

Win tickets to see Gabriel Gudmundsson and his Leeds United team-mates take on Everton in their Premier League opener (Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Where did Leeds United finish in last season’s EFL Championship?

Email your answer to [email protected] (entering Leeds v Everton competition as the subject). Please include full contact details including a daytime telephone number.

Terms and conditions

The closing date for entries is 7pm on Sunday, August 17, with winners contacted before midday on Monday to confirm digital ticket delivery details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first correct four entries chosen at random after the deadline will win.

The competition is open to UK residents only aged 25 and over. The prize is as stated and does not include travel, accommodation, expenses or parking. There is no cash alternative to the prize. Tickets are not for re-sale.