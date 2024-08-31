Leeds United v Hull City player ratings reflect home team's dominance

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 31st Aug 2024, 19:04 BST
Leeds United took the derby honours with a 2-0 victory over Hull City.

The Whites were clearly the better team in a game which had its moments when it was very open, and that is reflected in the player ratings.

Leeds United (4-2-3-1)

Illan Meslier – had to keep his concentration at times but made a few good saves 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jayden Bogle – worked hard by Liam Millar but came out with a clean sheet and the win 6

Joe Rodon – ragged at times, he was ruffled and booked 5

Pascal Struijk – a solid central defensive presence 7

Junior Firpo – kept his head to produce a lovely cross for the second goal 7

EFFECTIVE: Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto and Hull City's Liam Millar were the best attackers on either sideEFFECTIVE: Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto and Hull City's Liam Millar were the best attackers on either side
EFFECTIVE: Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto and Hull City's Liam Millar were the best attackers on either side

Ilia Gruev – a good midfield performance balancing creativity and work 6

Ethan Ampadu – gave some control to the midfield against Hull's deliberately chaotic response 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Manor Solomon – tired, but a good debut from the on-loan winger 7

Brenden Aaronson – buzzed about in the hole 6

Willy Gnonto – worked hard on the right after signing a new contact in the morning 8

Mateo Joseph – real striker's finish to break the deadlock 8

Substitutes:

Joel Piroe (for Solomon, 74) – had time to think about his finish – not always a good thing – but buried it 6

Largie Ramazani (for Gnonto, 74) – came on for his debut 5

Sam Byram (for Bogle, 82) N/A

Ao Tanaka (for Gruev, 86) – N/A

Joe Rothwell (for Joseph, 86) – N/A.

Not used: Darlow, Gelhardt, Debayo, Wober.

Hull City (4-2-3-1)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ivor Pandur – made a couple of decent saves with the flag raised, not that he was to know 7

Lewie Coyle – wound up the crowd as he won free-kicks 6

Alfie Jones – an important defensive presence, as usual 7

Sean McLoughlin – joined the midfield less than usual, which was no bad thing 6

Ryan Giles – bright and mobile but did not last the distance 6

Regan Slater – the first brought off to find something different 5

Oscar Zambrano – better than on his debut last week 6

Abdulkadir Omur – a player looking for a position 5

Marvin Mehem – unable to impose himself 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liam Millar – you always felt if Hull were going to score, it would come through the winger 7

Chris Bedia – a good physical outlet for the Tigers 7

Substitutes:

Matty Jarvis (for Slater, 60) – saw two rivals for his place signed this week and was unable to respond 5

Kasey Palmer (for Omur, 78) – unspectacular debut 5

Xavier Simons (for Zambrano, 78) – came on with Hull firmly on the back foot and could not turn the tide 5

Cody Drameh (for Giles, 85) – N/A

Mason Burstow (for Bedia, 85) – N/A

Not used: Hughes, Burns, Puerta, Racioppi.

Related topics:Pascal StruijkLewie Coyle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.