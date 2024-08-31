Leeds United v Hull City player ratings reflect home team's dominance
The Whites were clearly the better team in a game which had its moments when it was very open, and that is reflected in the player ratings.
Leeds United (4-2-3-1)
Illan Meslier – had to keep his concentration at times but made a few good saves 7
Jayden Bogle – worked hard by Liam Millar but came out with a clean sheet and the win 6
Joe Rodon – ragged at times, he was ruffled and booked 5
Pascal Struijk – a solid central defensive presence 7
Junior Firpo – kept his head to produce a lovely cross for the second goal 7
Ilia Gruev – a good midfield performance balancing creativity and work 6
Ethan Ampadu – gave some control to the midfield against Hull's deliberately chaotic response 7
Manor Solomon – tired, but a good debut from the on-loan winger 7
Brenden Aaronson – buzzed about in the hole 6
Willy Gnonto – worked hard on the right after signing a new contact in the morning 8
Mateo Joseph – real striker's finish to break the deadlock 8
Substitutes:
Joel Piroe (for Solomon, 74) – had time to think about his finish – not always a good thing – but buried it 6
Largie Ramazani (for Gnonto, 74) – came on for his debut 5
Sam Byram (for Bogle, 82) N/A
Ao Tanaka (for Gruev, 86) – N/A
Joe Rothwell (for Joseph, 86) – N/A.
Not used: Darlow, Gelhardt, Debayo, Wober.
Hull City (4-2-3-1)
Ivor Pandur – made a couple of decent saves with the flag raised, not that he was to know 7
Lewie Coyle – wound up the crowd as he won free-kicks 6
Alfie Jones – an important defensive presence, as usual 7
Sean McLoughlin – joined the midfield less than usual, which was no bad thing 6
Ryan Giles – bright and mobile but did not last the distance 6
Regan Slater – the first brought off to find something different 5
Oscar Zambrano – better than on his debut last week 6
Abdulkadir Omur – a player looking for a position 5
Marvin Mehem – unable to impose himself 5
Liam Millar – you always felt if Hull were going to score, it would come through the winger 7
Chris Bedia – a good physical outlet for the Tigers 7
Substitutes:
Matty Jarvis (for Slater, 60) – saw two rivals for his place signed this week and was unable to respond 5
Kasey Palmer (for Omur, 78) – unspectacular debut 5
Xavier Simons (for Zambrano, 78) – came on with Hull firmly on the back foot and could not turn the tide 5
Cody Drameh (for Giles, 85) – N/A
Mason Burstow (for Bedia, 85) – N/A
Not used: Hughes, Burns, Puerta, Racioppi.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.