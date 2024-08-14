Leeds United v Middlesbrough: Daniel Farke's no 'guarantees' message to signings plus Luke Ayling admission

LEEDS UNITED manager Daniel Farke has stressed that he will never offer guarantees of game time to any signing - and insists that ability and attitude as opposed to ‘names’ will always be his main concern.

United, who welcome Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening, have brought in just four signings so far this summer, with the main narrative of the window having so far revolved around key departures with stellar duo Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville both leaving.

Leeds have expressed interest in a number of players including Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and while he is destined for Yorkshire - it is at Sheffield United as opposed to Leeds where he will play his football in 2024-25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports have suggested that the 21-year-old has headed to Bramall Lane due to assurances over game time.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke.

While not commenting specifically on Rak-Sakyi, Farke said that it has never been his style to give targets cast-iron promises about playing.

Reiterating that he would never provide such guarantees, the Leeds chief said: “For me, it’s not about salaries, transfer sums, loans or permanent or how highly a player is valued or in the transfer market. Names are not important for me, it’s what you deliver.

"The quality you show on the training pitch, on the pitch in games and behaviour in the dressing room and identification and commitment in the group is just as important. It’s never a guarantee, whoever I bring in, that he plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will never be a guarantee in the contract, at least not as long as I’m in charge. It’s not healthy for creating a performance culture. This is how I work.”

It helps to explain why Farke – in an ideal world - would like to bring in permanent signings, preferably, before the transfer deadline.

Given the cachet of Leeds to prospective targets, Farke is monitoring the Premier League loan market closely, but acknowledges that temporary signings can come fraught with risk.

He continued: “The loan market can be sometimes even a bit tricky, especially once you bring a player in who doesn’t have a 100 per cent guarantee he will play as normally a loan from the Premier League comes to get some game time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you have such a strong squad like we have, you cannot guarantee such game time and sometimes a loan does not make sense. I prefer, if I am really honest, more permanent deals.

"The loan market is definitely one of our options, but we are still eyeing permanent transfers. We won’t fall asleep until the end of August."

United legend Luke Ayling makes his first playing return to Elland Road since his move to Teesside in January and while it remains to be seen if he starts for Boro, he is sure to be guaranteed a huge ovation, come what may.

Farke is full of praise for what the 32-year-old, who captained Boro on Saturday, achieved at Leeds and that respect extended to allowing him to leave when he was chasing his next permanent contract with his deal up at United in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "When he came and asked if he can leave, he wanted more playing time as his contract was running out.

"We were a little bit short in the right back position, but we thought he earned that we allowed him this move as he’s done so much for the club.

"We allowed him this move and also wanted to let him go at a moment when perhaps many supporters thought ‘umm, it’d be good to still have him here.’