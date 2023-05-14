A man has been charged with assault and entering the field of play after Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was confronted during Leeds’ thrilling 2-2 draw on Saturday.

West Yorkshire Police said the man has been bailed to appear at magistrates court later this year. The man managaged to make his way onto the pitch before heading towards the Newcastle dugout where he confronted Howe before being dragged away by stewards shortly before the end of the game.

Howe later said the incident should act as a wake-up call for those responsible for the safety of players and staff. Leeds said the fan has already been banned for life by the club.

“I actually can’t remember whether he pushed me or not, I’ve got no idea, it’s such a strange thing because you’re concentrating on the game and you don’t expect it to happen,” Howe said.

Leeds United v Newcastle United. Patrick Bamford tangles with Sven Botman Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

“He confronted me, said something that I can’t repeat and was then led away.

“I’m OK, moments like that do make you think about the safety of staff and players is paramount for me at any matches in the Premier League and Football League. We need to be mindful, security is so important.

“I don’t know if I had time to be fearful because it was over in a flash but it certainly makes you think ‘what if’ and I think it is moments like this that should make people look and analyse how we can improve safety for staff and players.

“No one should have to face that, playing a sport we love and trying to entertain the country, no one should feel like their own personal safety is violated. It is something for us to reflect on.”

West Yorkshire Police's statement said: “Police have charged a man with assault and entering the field of play following an incident at Elland Road football stadium during the Leeds United versus Newcastle United football match yesterday.The man has been bailed to appear before magistrates on July 21.”