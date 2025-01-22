LEEDS UNITED had a rare treat on Sunday - an opponent who turned up to Elland Road prepared to throw a few punches.

Even then, though, the Whites found themselves dragged into a game of patience against Sheffield Wednesday, only coming out of it when Largiue Ramazani doubled their 1-0 lead in the 88th minute en route to a 3-0 win.

"To be fair it was quite different!" says centre-back Joe Rodon, with a chuckle.

Beset by injuries and licking their wounds after Saturday's 2-0 defeat just down the M1 at Sheffield United, Norwich City could be forgiven for putting up the shutters when they pitch up at Elland Road on Wednesday.

Being as good as they are at home, with 11 wins and two draws from their 14 Championship games, can sometimes be a bit of a mixed blessing for Leeds players and supporters, even if none of them in their right mind would swap.

The problem is that, as their manager Daniel Farke, likes to point out, the Championship leaders are an "emotional" club – the most emotional in the country, the former Norwich boss says.

It means that when Leeds are on top, their stadium becomes a bear pit, scaring off those weak of mind. The last time Norwich were there, with a 0-0 draw under their belts from the first leg of the play-off semi-finals, they wilted badly, cowed into a 4-0 defeat as those on the terraces roared and twirled (with their free scarves) their approval.

But it also means that great things are expected of the home team every time they walk out there – certainly in the Championship – and being able to hold their nerves when the resistance is stubborn is an important quality.

FEEL THE POWER: Leeds United's Manor Solomon (second right) celebrates scoring against Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on Sunday - the home crowd is an important ingredient of the team's success this season. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

In his second season at the club having initially joined on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, Rodon is fully aware of that now.

"You've seen throughout the season we don't know what teams will come here and offer us," says the Wales international. "It is difficult sometimes when teams are behind the ball but I think the boys are working well and the coaching staff prepare us well to break teams down.

"We've got brilliant wingers and attacking players. they've been exceptional and everyone's chipping in with goals.

"As long as we keep moving the rhythm of the team and keep plugging away, I'm sure the chances will keep coming and hopefully we'll keep scoring goals."

BIG BACKING: Leeds United's Joe Rodon celebrates after scoring against Derby County last month at Elland Road Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

The impatience and nervousness of supporters is a ready-made excuse but top managers do not like excuses. And as the Norwich fans who saw Farke win the second-tier title twice at Carrow Road, Farke is a top manager.

"Of course we know we are probably the most emotional club in this country and we love it," he says, with a smile. "Because if we win a game then everyone is over the moon and celebrating like nothing and when something is not going your way they are pretty disappointed.

"Everyone is so nervous and shows so many emotions during the game. We like this, we all want to work for such an emotional club. It's what you want to face as a manager, as a player.

"But you can't just take the positives, you have to deal with the fact it comes along with expectations and sometimes over-reactions. It's just important we stay cool so we are calm and good in our decision-making and not too driven by our emotions during a game.

ACCLAIM: Leeds United boss Daniel Farke acknowledges the home fans' support after beating Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"Overall we've found a pretty good balance – we have so many goals, the most points in this league and a pretty decent defensive record.

"It's important to keep the nerves and especially the young players can feel forced to play the ball long and are also a bit over-driven by emotions. That's why I say it's a heavy shirt to wear and you have to stay mentally strong and be convinced in your decision-making. It's something we speak about.

"I think it's important we stay cool. Just being nervous, over-excited over-reacting you won't win anything in football,

"But our supporters are second to none, I don't want to change them. They are 100 per cent allowed to over-react and be a little over-emotional because they're the biggest asset at our club but I need players to deal with it."

That steadiness of Farke can frustrate supporters who want to see substitutions earlier and kitchen sinks thrown sooner in pursuit of the kind of mad dash to victory they used to enjoy in the heady days of Marcelo Bielsa.

But there seems little doubt if the Championship leaders are to see out promotion this season, it will only come by playing it cool.

"We know where we are, we don't need to look at the table too much," says Rodon. "The next game is always the next most important.

"Wednesday's the focus and we'll worry about ourselves and getting a win for our fans at home to keep building momentum."