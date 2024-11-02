Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle: Daniel Farke warns Pilgrims' travel sickness symptoms are deceptive

DANIEL FARKE has warned Leeds United Plymouth Argyle's form is better than it looks on paper.

Wayne Rooney's team visit Elland Road one point above the Championship relegation zone. The Pilgrims have taken just one point on their travels.

But Farke, taken to an FA Cup replay by Plymouth last season, insists the simple facts do not tell the whole story.

"We played them four times last season and we never lost but they were all tight games," he said.

"You can say they have shown two faces this season (home and away form) but if you have a deeper, more analytical look, especially at the last eight games, they have beaten really strong sides at home and rightly so.

"They've shown some really good performances away. They lost 1-0 at Burnley, 1-0 at West Brom, some tough opponents.

"The only game where they were not at their best and came up well short was against Cardiff but a red card played a major role in this game (a 5-0 defeat Plymouth's Ibrahim Cissoko was sent off in). Playing with 10 men against an excited home crowd, you can be trashed sometimes.

"Once you analyse seven out of their last eight games they were always competitive and if you allow them to play football they are composed on the ball, they play with freedom and creativity and can create some threats.

RESPECTFUL: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

"We want to explore the areas where sometimes during the season they were struggling and had to defend a lot."

The task is made slightly harder by a suspension for Jayden Bogle's fifth yellow card of the season. Junior Firpo is back having missed last week's 0-0 draw at Bristol City for the same reason. There are still six more matches to be played before players can pick up a fifth caution of the season without suspension.

"I just try to work with my players to get the fewest bookings, the fewest yellow/red or red cards because I want them all available," said Farke.

"Sometimes you make a tactical foul or something like this and you have to pick up a yellow card, especially as a defensive player. There have been one or two yellow cards we could have avoided.

"Nowadays the referees are a bit more tempted to show cards than perhaps in my generation so it feels a bit softer sometimes.