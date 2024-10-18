Leeds United v Sheffield United player ratings: All the stars are in White as midfield runs the show

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 18th Oct 2024, 23:45 BST
Leeds United took the honours in a 2-0 derby win over Sheffield United.

Both managers acknowledged afterwards that the Whites were much the better side, and the player ratings reflect as much.

Leeds United

Illan Meslier – his mark was only a reflection of the fact he was a virtual spectator 6

Jayden Bogle – forced Harrison Burrows deep on a night he was supposed to be a wing-back 7

Joe Rodon – a couple of sloppy moments when the Blades had their very brief spell on top but otherwise assured 6

Pascal Struijk – wonderful finish to open the game up 8

Junior Firpo – got up and down well for a man who racked up the air miles in the international break 7

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER: Joe Rothwell, right with goalscorer Pascal StruijkOUTSTANDING PERFORMER: Joe Rothwell, right with goalscorer Pascal Struijk
OUTSTANDING PERFORMER: Joe Rothwell, right with goalscorer Pascal Struijk

Ao Tanaka – one half of an excellent central midfield partnership which was the second game running dictated against high-quality opposition 8

Joe Rothwell – his passing oozed quality 8

Willy Gnonto – his final contribution was crucial, winning the corner Struijk scored from 7

Brenden Aaronson – some clever flicks, his finishing was not so clever 7

Largie Ramazani – really threatening in the first half, less so the start of the second 7

Joel Piroe – a lovely pass to release Mateo Joseph for the second 8

Substitutes:

Manor Solomon (for Gnonto, 68) – useful minutes for him 5

Daniel James (for Aaronson, 68) – his pace ensured there was no let-up for the Blades 6

Mateo Joseph (for Ramazani, 78) – a cool finish as Sydie Peck tried to prematurely swap shirts 7

Patrick Bamford (for Piroe, 90+2) – N/A

Sam Byram (for Firpo, 90+2) – N/A

Not used: Darlow, Schmidt, Debayo, Crew.

Sheffield United

Michael Cooper – made an important save to turn Ramazani's shot onto a post but could not hold back the tide 7

Jamie Shackleton – a tough night against his old team-mates 5

Anel Ahmedhodzic – on the right of a back three but only able to rampage forward once and it came to nothing 6

Harry Souttar – lost Struijk at the decisive corner 5

Rhys Norrington-Davies – combative, his last tackle got him booked 6

Harrison Burrows – much more full-back than wing-back against Bogle 5

Gutavo Hamer – the man Leeds coveted in the summer was substituted in the search to throw some counter-punches 5

Vinicius Souza – a daft booking will see him suspended in midweek 5

Oliver Arblaster – went very close with a deflected shot in his side's brief purple patch 6

Callum O'Hare – no impact 5

Kieffer Moore – a couple of terrible passes before laying the ball off to Gnonto summed up his team's frazzling night 4

Substitutes:

Alfie Gilchrist (for Shackleton, 61) – on a hiding to nothing when he came on 5

Tyrese Campbell (for O'Hare, 61) – must get credit for the Blades briefly perking up when he came on 5

Sydie Peck (for Hamer, 61) – if Joseph had not scored, he might have been sent off 4

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (for Norrington-Davies, 77) – little he could do to change things but you could hardly blame him 5

Rhian Brewster (for Souza, 81) – N/A

Not used: McCallum, Davies, Robinson, Brooks.

