Leeds United v Sheffield United player ratings: All the stars are in White as midfield runs the show

Leeds United took the honours in a 2-0 derby win over Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both managers acknowledged afterwards that the Whites were much the better side, and the player ratings reflect as much.

Leeds United

Illan Meslier – his mark was only a reflection of the fact he was a virtual spectator 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayden Bogle – forced Harrison Burrows deep on a night he was supposed to be a wing-back 7

Joe Rodon – a couple of sloppy moments when the Blades had their very brief spell on top but otherwise assured 6

Pascal Struijk – wonderful finish to open the game up 8

Junior Firpo – got up and down well for a man who racked up the air miles in the international break 7

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER: Joe Rothwell, right with goalscorer Pascal Struijk

Ao Tanaka – one half of an excellent central midfield partnership which was the second game running dictated against high-quality opposition 8

Joe Rothwell – his passing oozed quality 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willy Gnonto – his final contribution was crucial, winning the corner Struijk scored from 7

Brenden Aaronson – some clever flicks, his finishing was not so clever 7

Largie Ramazani – really threatening in the first half, less so the start of the second 7

Joel Piroe – a lovely pass to release Mateo Joseph for the second 8

Substitutes:

Manor Solomon (for Gnonto, 68) – useful minutes for him 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel James (for Aaronson, 68) – his pace ensured there was no let-up for the Blades 6

Mateo Joseph (for Ramazani, 78) – a cool finish as Sydie Peck tried to prematurely swap shirts 7

Patrick Bamford (for Piroe, 90+2) – N/A

Sam Byram (for Firpo, 90+2) – N/A

Not used: Darlow, Schmidt, Debayo, Crew.

Sheffield United

Michael Cooper – made an important save to turn Ramazani's shot onto a post but could not hold back the tide 7

Jamie Shackleton – a tough night against his old team-mates 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anel Ahmedhodzic – on the right of a back three but only able to rampage forward once and it came to nothing 6

Harry Souttar – lost Struijk at the decisive corner 5

Rhys Norrington-Davies – combative, his last tackle got him booked 6

Harrison Burrows – much more full-back than wing-back against Bogle 5

Gutavo Hamer – the man Leeds coveted in the summer was substituted in the search to throw some counter-punches 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vinicius Souza – a daft booking will see him suspended in midweek 5

Oliver Arblaster – went very close with a deflected shot in his side's brief purple patch 6

Callum O'Hare – no impact 5

Kieffer Moore – a couple of terrible passes before laying the ball off to Gnonto summed up his team's frazzling night 4

Substitutes:

Alfie Gilchrist (for Shackleton, 61) – on a hiding to nothing when he came on 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyrese Campbell (for O'Hare, 61) – must get credit for the Blades briefly perking up when he came on 5

Sydie Peck (for Hamer, 61) – if Joseph had not scored, he might have been sent off 4

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (for Norrington-Davies, 77) – little he could do to change things but you could hardly blame him 5

Rhian Brewster (for Souza, 81) – N/A