Leeds United v Stoke City: Proud moment versus Potters has potential to be the best yet for resilient and focused Leeds

L IN the Leeds United lexicon, there is a spoiler alert when reference is made to Stoke City - certainly for those of a certain vintage.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in the peak of the Super Leeds era, in that supreme 1973-74 campaign when United produced one of the most masterful top-flight seasons ever, Tony Waddington's Potters became the first side to halt the Leeds juggernaut.

After a record 29-match unbeaten sequence in Division One, Don Revie’s stellar line-up, the talk of the land and not only Yorkshire, lost for the first time in the league in that campaign in the Potteries, a 3-2 reverse in February 1974.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoke’s former Victoria Ground home was also the venue where Leeds crashed 7-2 and 6-2 in infamous Division Two losses in the mid-eighties when the club were going nowhere in particular.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke acknowledges the crowd at the final whistle after the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford. Picture Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

Today’s Leeds will be going somewhere if events go in their direction today. Namely the Premier League.

Speaking of Stoke, the Marcelo Bielsa story began in beguiling fashion against them at Elland Road in August 2018 and so a love affair commenced.

There has not been so much sunshine and roses for Daniel Farke, it is fair to say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But should Leeds win and Sheffield United fail to in the late kick-off at Burnley, then he will secure his own spot in club history.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke and Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow embrace at the final whistle after the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford

Should the Blades delay Leeds’ promotion, then the opportunity could present itself at Elland Road in seven days’ time.

Farke being Farke, as is his wont, has his ducks in a row and is saying the right things. More pertinently, his Leeds side are doing the right things, as evidenced in Oxford on Good Friday.

Focus is the key word for Farke, although he would not be human if he did not think, briefly, about the context of what being promoted at Elland Road would constitute, if it happened to be now or early next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Many key players have to play every second at the moment and we definitely need a pretty special atmosphere.

Leeds United's Manor Solomon scores their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford.

"And everyone has to be in the best shape, even the guys who sell the tickets or the drinks; the stewards in the ground.

"They all have to be there; in the best shape and full voice, and because we have the chance to create something really, really special.

"The first time that we can get promotion to the Premier League with our supporters in the last 35 years. The only promotion under the great Marcelo was unsettling without supporters (due to Covid restrictions).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So we have the chance to create something really, really special. That we need to win more points and our supporters have to help carry us a little bit."

Leeds face a Stoke side on the cusp of safety after relieving wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City, which have seen them reach what is genuinely perceived to be the safety line of 50 points.

It would take something pretty astonishing for the Potters to drop into the bottom three.

But any notion that Stoke’s intensity could ease down a notch is quickly banished by Farke, who knows the Championship and this time of season better than most. He also knows full well that teams in their position amid such an arena might just fancy enjoying themselves for the afternoon to prey on an Elland Road angst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke continued: "There will be a Stoke side who comes with freedom and plays with freedom and also with confidence.

"Stoke have a very experienced manager at this level. I expect them to be a really, really difficult opponent for us.

"We have to be very respectful and to make sure that we are all on it again in order to give ourselves a chance to win some proper points and all the other games will be difficult as well.

"So for that, we have to focus right now.”

Ah, back to that word focus again.

Leeds have shown a fair bit of that of late, keeping their heads while others wavered, despite there being plenty of noise after events against the likes of Portsmouth, QPR and Swansea City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke’s side may be the top-scorers in the division, with 83 goals, by a country mile. The next closest are Norwich City (66) and Middlesbrough (63).

In the final analysis, a concession of just two goals in their last four games, at a time when many Leeds followers were starting to get jumpy, carries plenty of significance in the context of the season, at a time in proceedings when many games are low scoring.

The way in which Leeds coped with Oxford’s aerial artillery, Joe Rodon in particular, was testament to their backbone on a night when he won countless duels in the air.

It smacked of a side ripe for promotion and one who can win in different ways, circumstances and weathers. But it’s not over quite yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You have to become relentless and this is what we are at the moment, but we have to keep going,” observed Farfke.

"It's pretty sure that all our competitors are strong. They also show resilience."