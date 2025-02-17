Leeds United v Sunderland: Daniel Farke makes admission regarding visitors - and why he would not have it any other way

THE notion that Sunderland have the least amount of pressure on their shoulders amid an intriguing four-horse race for automatic promotion is not something that Leeds United manager Daniel Farke would disagree with.

For Farke, expectation and stress will always come with the territory with Leeds and he is intelligent enough not to counter it. He would also not have it any other way.

This season - and certainly during a pretty exemplary winter so far - Leeds are walking the walk and boast an outstanding 14-match unbeaten league sequence, headlined by an astonishing February tally of 13 goals without reply en route to handsome wins over Cardiff, Coventry and Watford.

In fairness, fourth-placed Sunderland, who are seven points behind Leeds, are in excellent order too.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, above.

Like Leeds, they have not seen their colours lowered at league level in 2025.

Unlike Leeds, they can enjoy the ride rather more. For Leeds, promotion is the be-all and end-all in 2024-25, with no disrespect to the Wearsiders.

Farke said: “The feeling is when you work for such a big club like Leeds United, it’s always a pretty heavy shirt because everyone expects you more or less like you want to win each and every game and if you have a draw, then there are big ‘crisis meetings’ and lots of ongoing talks.

"I don’t want to speak too much about the past because the past is not important. But also when I was working at a young team like Norwich and we are there with an away draw, everyone says ‘it’s a really good point on the road‘.

Sunderland boss Régis Le Bris

"If you draw, sometimes at Leeds United, it’s like the world goes down.

"Although you can be there with a pretty important draw or whatever at one of the best sides. Like Burnley for example, or Sunderland, who had not lost a game (then). It’s more or less as if it’s a big crisis.

"This comes with the territory of the club you are dealing with. Of course, it’s one of the advantages for the clubs who are a bit surprisingly up there at the top positions and one of their strengths is that they can play with enthusiasm and without pressure and they can just win with nothing to lose.

"But you have to choose at which club you want to work and I totally appreciate working at such an emotional club like Leeds United. To be successful with such a club is even more pleasing than if you do it with the underdog.”

A young team whose fearless approach has been providing a breath of fresh air, while also dispelling the notion that a top-two place is the exclusive preserve for teams in receipt of parachute payments, Sunderland are undoubtedly a surprise package.

From his time at former club Norwich, certainly in his first title-winning season, Farke knows something about that and is respectful of their rise - which reflects well on the overall health of the Championship as well.

He continued: "It always offers some surprises and it's why we love this Championship so much.

"Of course, you would have expected Burnley and Sheffield United - they played in the Premier League last season - would be there in the mix. With all our expectations, there’s Leeds United's name and we don’t have to speak about it.

"But it's also always the case that here is a big surprise and I remember my situation in Norwich. I was also the first non-British manager for a team like Norwich and we took them from the middle of nowhere, just young talent and we were the big surprise.

"Perhaps Ipswich were a bit last season and it’s also what makes this league so interesting that there are different teams and each and every team have their strengths and advantages.