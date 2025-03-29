Leeds United v Swansea City: Full house of Championship wins at Elland Road will see Whites home, insists Daniel Farke

DANIEL FARKE believes that a full house of Elland Road wins in Leeds United’s final four Championship matches of 2024-25 will secure them automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

The first of those quartet of games takes place on Saturday afternoon against a Swansea City side managed by ex-Leeds defender Alan Sheehan.

United’s other remaining fixtures on home soil are against Preston, led by former Leeds head coach Paul Heckingbottom, Stoke City and Bristol City.

Leeds have the best home record in the division, with 15 wins from their 19 games so far, with just one loss. A victory against the Swans would see them break the half-century of points mark so far this term.

On whether wins in those appointments in West Yorkshire would be enough to deliver a top-two finish, Farke, whose side are pitted in an intense three-way fight with Sheffield United and Burnley, said: "Yes, I think so. Because four wins would take us to 92 points and after the four home games, there’s another away game to play and if we need points there, we are sure Leeds United will win the points there.

"But I am also not too addicted right now to speak about ‘okay, we need to reach whatever amount of points’.

"My experience in the run-in is to not be too far ahead, just concentrate on the next game. It’s not important right now if you have a little point gap or you are in the best position or whatever.

"It’s more like ‘come on, focus on just being at your best in the next game and grind out as many points as possible.’

"But one thing I can guarantee is if our supporters sing us to four home wins, then 100 per cent we will go up, no doubt about this.

"But I don’t want to lack respect to speak about the home games being the easy games and we will win them. They are really difficult games in the run-in at home and we have to respect each and every game."

Meanwhile, Farke is backing Brenden Aaronson to rediscover his form after a dip ahead of the international break and believes that his omission from the last USA squad could well prove to be a blessing in disguise.

Aaronson was replaced at half-time in United’s last game at QPR following a subdued performance and has scored just once in 2025.

The Leeds chief added: "We must not forget that he had two difficult years and came back and had something to prove in the summer.

"For us, he has been outstanding for pretty long periods and chipped in with goals and assists and endless workload.

"That’s football, (but) you can’t burn the candle at both ends over 46 games.

"You will also have a challenging spell here and there. He had a bit more of a difficult spell, not with his workload for the team, which is always outstanding.

"His end product was really good in the beginning and middle third of the season and he is a player who always gives us everything and there’s such a work ethic.

"Of course, he was pretty disappointed at such an unlucky situation at QPR.

"I think it was beneficial that he was left out of the US squad and good to let him recharge for a few days.

"Although he has so much energy, even his tank is empty. But you can feel in the last days in training he is recharged and looks much sharper.