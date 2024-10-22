DANIEL FARKE will be looking for Leeds United to replicate Friday's tempo against Watford tonight, saying it will need more than just his players, including everyone from fans to groundsmen, even ballboys and girls to play their part.

Backing up your best performances is one of the most challenging aspects of Championship football, especially in midweek matches. Friday's 2-0 win over Sheffield United certainly fell into that category for the tempo Leeds moved the ball at.

Although they have only won once away from home since Bradford-born manager Tom Cleverley began his tenure with victory at Birmingham City, Farke puts it more down to coincidence than quality.

So just as his players will need to pick up where they left off on Friday, so he says Elland Road must.

"We need our supporters, it's one of the biggest assets of this club and what makes it so unique," he said.

"Friday night under the floodlights against Sheffield United – a big rival anyway – with the weekend ahead, it's a bit easier to be excited then after a long working day but we'll need them in the same way because I expect a difficult day.

"It's important when we have our best spell or a difficult spell they need to be there to help us because when you have a perfect unity between team and supporters you can be successful at this club.

"When it's a bit scruffy and you're a bit against each other like in difficult moments over the last couple of years it's not exciting for anyone.

"Sometimes we have to make sure we're not over-excited and this can be a bit tricky playing in front of such an unbelievable crowd when everyone is excited and it feels like the stadium is exploding.

"Then we have to stay smart and not overdo the passes and to go every time for the most risky pass – you have to make sure you don't end up in a basketball game.

"But in general to hold the pressure high it’s not just about the pace of the ball and the passes and the tempo of the game but also the atmosphere.

"Our supporters can overdo it and go mental, that's okay, but they need to be able to rely on us staying cool and playing smart. If my young players overdo it, I calm them down."

CONTROLLING THE TEMPO: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

Farke has no concerns about his players lacking energy for a midweek game after the Sky schedule worked in their favour for this game, a shorter international break bringing more preparation time now.

"It could be that once you are playing too long with the same starting line-up you could think it (changing the team) could bring new energy," said Farke. "But I think this turnaround is okay.

"Joe (Rothwell) and Ao (Tanaka) were not involved too much (earlier in the season). Largie (Ramazani) has not started that often. We have had four proper nights at home and three days and there would be something wrong if a professional athlete was not able to do this.”

And the groundsmen and ballboys and girls will be asked to do their bit for an up-tempo game too.

FIT: Willy Gnonto

"We've faced quite often opponents who are sitting deep so it's important to hold the speed of the game high and a wet pitch always helps," explained Farke, who had it watered even on rainy Friday.

"With the ballboys it's important they are not sleepy, they try to hold the speed of the game high – perhaps not when we are in the lead 1-0 after 94 minutes but in general!

"Our approach will always be to hold the tempo that high so the opponent cracks under pressure.

"When the ball boys are a bit sleepy I try to explain in a gentle way why they need to hold the speed of the game up."