Leeds United wait on Raphinha as focus switches back to top leagues

Leeds United's Raphinha. Picture: Tony Johnson

It has been an especially positive month for those who have left our county to play for their countries, none more so than Leeds United’s Raphinha but at Southampton this afternoon, the Whites may pay the price.

Last week the 24-year-old winger achieved most Brazilian boys’ dream, pulling on the famous yellow shirt for the first time. More than that, he came off the bench to be involved in all three goals as the Selecao came from 1-0 down to win their World Cup qualifier in Venezuela.

After another positive substitute appearance against Colombia he earned a first start at home to Uruguay and scored twice. He is not just on the rise, but rocketing.

Whether Leeds can benefit from the confidence coursing through his veins today must be open to doubt. The Uruguay game was 5,000 miles away in the early hours of Friday, and the Whites kick off at 3pm today.

South America is clearing the backlog after Covid-19 led to the postponement of so many World Cup qualifiers last season with clubs unwilling to release players. Premier League sides held more back last month too but with quarantine restrictions since eased, not this.

It feels unfair the likes of Raphinha cannot play for club and country but in a pandemic, something had to give.

Thankfully Europe’s three-match international pile-ons have ended, making club managers’ lives easier.

Last month Huddersfield Town coach Carlos Corberan felt he had to rest Luxembourg’s Danel Sinani and Levi Colwill (England Under-21s) when they reported back, but not at home to Hull City today.

“Sinani was playing three games and the last was maybe two or three days before (Huddersfield’s),” explained Corberan.

“Now Sinani’s played just two games and arrived to start his recovery on Wednesday. Sorba Thomas played on Tuesday (his second appearance of the break for Wales) so he had one day more’s recovery.”

Thomas also impressed on his international debut.

Rotherham United’s Chiedozie Ogbene scored on his second Republic of Ireland appearance, Sheffield United’s John Egan captained the Republic, and Middlesbrough’s Paddy McNair did likewise for Northern Ireland when he won his 50th cap.

“I prefer John would have played a little bit less,” admitted his club manager, Slavisa Jokanovic. “In the last two international breaks he has played five games – and 90 minutes in all the games. But we need – and he needs – to be proud.”

Even Leeds’s Kalvin Phillips arguably enhanced his reputation, as England laboured to a draw against Hungary whilst he nursed a calf strain which makes him a doubt today.

One of the few disappointments was a harsh red card for Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster on England Under-21 duty.

There have even been pluses for some of those left behind.

“To describe this interruption as beneficial wouldn’t be fair but it does not jeopardise anything,” says Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa.

“The players who have had a two-week pause can improve a lot of individual aspects. It is very difficult to develop collective aspects but I have been here for plenty of years and I have had plenty of time (to work on that).

“What we have to value enormously is the desire of the players to represent their countries because they don’t play for the money, they play for the colours of their countries.”

For Huddersfield’s Fraizer Campbell, a breather from the Championship treadmill was very welcome.

“We had three hours off last Wednesday and it was great!” he joked. “Nah, we had the weekends off so it was nice to spend time with family. Coming into a three-game week it’s important.”

Absence will hopefully only make the heart grow fonder for the return of club football.

Leeds need to build on their first Premier League win of the season, Hull only their second in the Championship. They are at Huddersfield. League One Doncaster Rovers also broke off feeling like they might have kick-started their season.

Rotherham United, who host Portsmouth, have a promotion push to resume, Sheffield United must brush off consecutive away defeats at home to Stoke City.