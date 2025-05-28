Leeds United winger one of eight Yorkshire-based players in Wales squad despite run-in injury

Daniel James has recovered from the injury which kept him out of Leeds United's title run-in to be named in a Wales squad which also includes 18-year-old Cardiff City right-back Ronan Kpakio.

James played just 14 minutes of the Whites' final five matches of the season with a hamstring injury. Leeds' title push went to the final game of the campaign but with the main objective of promotion achieved over the Easter weekend, he was cautious about rushing back and hurting his chances of playing in June's World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Belgium.

The Hull-born winger is one of eight Yorkshire-based players in Craig Bellamy's squad.

Adam Davies and Kieffer Moore of Sheffield United are named, along with Sorba Thomas, who spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 Nantes, but is not expected to make the move permanent.

James' club-mates Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon, Charlie Crew and Ethan Ampadu are also included. Crew spent the second half of last season on loan at League Two Doncaster Rovers.

But the national headlines revolve around Kpakio, who has made just six senior appearances and one league start for Cardiff, but who impressed at a training camp in Spain earlier this month.

His debut came in the first round of the 2024-25 League Cup but he did not make his full league debut until the final day of the campaign at Norwich City, with his club already relegated to League One.

Ampadu missed the start of Wales' qualifying campaign through injury in March.

FIT AGAIN: Wales winger Daniel James (Image: Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images)

They began with a win over Kazakhstan and a draw with North Macedonia.

Next they face Liechtenstein in Cardiff on June 6, and Belgium away on 9th.

The group winners qualify for the North American World Cup next summer, with the runners-up joining four teams who qualified through the Nations League in the play-offs – a fallback Wales are likely to have if results in the group stage do not go as planned.

