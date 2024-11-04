Leeds United Women handed Elland Road derby date
Leeds United Women will play at Elland Road during the men's international break.
Simon Wood's team face York City Ladies in a Women’s National League Division One North clash on November 17 which kicks-off at 2pm.
It will be the first time this season they have played at the club's historic home.
Tickets are free for season ticket holders and members who claim them before midnight on Wednesday.
Tickets are priced £6 for adults, £3 concessions. The East Stand family area will be open for the game.
Leeds are on a four-match winning run in the division.