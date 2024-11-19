LEEDS United youngster Luca Thomas has extended his loan at National League high-fliers York City until the beginning of January.

The 20-year-old has excelled for United under-21s this term, netting an impressive nine goals in seven appearances in all competitions.

In a bid to broaden his footballing education and increase his first-team experience, he linked up with the Minstermen, who are riding high in second spot in the Conference, in October.

