Published 19th Nov 2024, 17:41 GMT
LEEDS United youngster Luca Thomas has extended his loan at National League high-fliers York City until the beginning of January.

The 20-year-old has excelled for United under-21s this term, netting an impressive nine goals in seven appearances in all competitions.

In a bid to broaden his footballing education and increase his first-team experience, he linked up with the Minstermen, who are riding high in second spot in the Conference, in October.

Thomas had been training with the club with a view to completing a loan deal. The forward is out of contract at the end of the season. He bagged a goal in City's 4-0 win at home to Ebbsfleet United on his debut on October 19 after being introduced in the 75th minute. Thomas has made five appearances in total for the Minstermen and started in the FA Cup tie at Wycombe Wanderers.

