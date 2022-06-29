Having had a taste of senior football as a teenager at Carlisle United, McCarron found it hard to come by in the three seasons after moving to Elland Road.

The 21-year-old made one senior appearance, as an 81st-minute substitute in December's 4-1 defeat to Arsenal, replacing Crysencio Summerville, who had himself come off the bench.

He was an unused substitute 10 times last season, all but one under Marcelo Bielsa, and started three times for Leeds's under-21s in the Football League Trophy.

Leeds had only one specialist senior left-back - Junior Firpo - at the club last season and are yet to sign another. Stuart Dallas regularly filled in there under Bielsa, but broke his leg against Manchester City in April.