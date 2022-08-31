News you can trust since 1754
Leeds United youngster Mateusz Bogusz heads out on loan

Mateusz Bogusz has joined Spanish second division side UD Ibiza for a second season-long loan.

By Stuart Rayner
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:41 am
That will take him to the end of the his Whites contract.

The 21-year-old midfielder spent last season with L'Eivissa. Before that he spent time with SD Logrones.

FRINGE FIGURE: Mateusz Bogusz on his Leeds United debut

Bogusz made his debut in an August 2019 League Cup tie but has only made one league appearance since - as a substitute at home to Charlton Athletic in the Championship at the end of that season.

Bogusz signed a new three-year contract shortly after that.

