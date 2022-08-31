Leeds United youngster Mateusz Bogusz heads out on loan
Mateusz Bogusz has joined Spanish second division side UD Ibiza for a second season-long loan.
That will take him to the end of the his Whites contract.
The 21-year-old midfielder spent last season with L'Eivissa. Before that he spent time with SD Logrones.
Bogusz made his debut in an August 2019 League Cup tie but has only made one league appearance since - as a substitute at home to Charlton Athletic in the Championship at the end of that season.
Bogusz signed a new three-year contract shortly after that.