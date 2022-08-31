Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That will take him to the end of the his Whites contract.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old midfielder spent last season with L'Eivissa. Before that he spent time with SD Logrones.

FRINGE FIGURE: Mateusz Bogusz on his Leeds United debut

Bogusz made his debut in an August 2019 League Cup tie but has only made one league appearance since - as a substitute at home to Charlton Athletic in the Championship at the end of that season.